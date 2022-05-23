MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH THE RED SEA DEVELOPMENT COMPANY TO BRING THE FIRST RITZ-CARLTON RESERVE TO THE MIDDLE EAST

Part of Saudi Arabia's Red Sea destination, this Private Sanctuary will Deliver Transformative and Immersive Guest Experiences

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott International, Inc. today announced it has signed an agreement with The Red Sea Development Company to debut its distinguished Ritz-Carlton Reserve brand off the west coast of Saudi Arabia. Slated to debut in 2023, Nujuma, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, is expected to form part of the eagerly anticipated Red Sea destination and offer a highly personalized leisure experience that blends intuitive and heartfelt service with stunning natural beauty and indigenous design. Nujuma will be the first property from the brand in the Middle East and joins an exclusive collection of only five Ritz-Carlton Reserves worldwide.

"We are thrilled to bring our most luxurious brand, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, and its exemplary experience to the Middle East. Perfectly situated on one of the most anticipated regenerative tourism projects in the world, the resort will blend seclusion and sophistication to provide a highly personalized luxury escape," said Jerome Briet, Chief Development Officer, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Marriott International.

Nujuma will be situated on a pristine set of private islands, which are part of the Red Sea's Blue Hole cluster of islands. Surrounded by unspoiled natural beauty and designed to blend seamlessly with the environment, the resort is expected to feature 63 one to four bedroom water and beach villas. Plans also include a range of luxurious amenities and exceptional services including a lavish spa, swimming pools, multiple culinary venues, a retail area and a variety of other leisure and entertainment offerings including a Conservation Center.

Ritz-Carlton Reserve offers a complete escape to the unexpected: a private and transformative travel experience that is centered around human connection and brings together unique elements of the local culture, heritage and environment. For the most discerning travelers seeking a distinct and luxurious escape, Reserve properties are tucked away in handpicked corners of the world, featuring chic, relaxed and intimate settings that weave indigenous flavors with highly responsive and individualized service. Current Ritz-Carlton Reserve properties are located in Thailand, Japan, Indonesia, Puerto Rico, and Mexico.

The destination is also expected to include 18 Ritz-Carlton Reserve branded residences, offering owners a one-of-a-kind living experience.

"I am excited to welcome Ritz-Carlton Reserve into the fold of our luxury collection of brands for The Red Sea," said John Pagano, CEO at The Red Sea Development Company. "Around the world, Ritz-Carlton Reserve properties are synonymous with providing unique luxury experiences and creating personalized meaningful escapes, underpinned by a commitment to sustainable practices. As we inch closer to opening our first resorts early next year, this world-class brand is sure to excite and entice future guests."

The Red Sea Project is an ambitious regenerative tourism project, covering 28,000 square kilometers on the west coast of Saudi Arabia, of which less than one percent will be developed. The destination is expected to offer a new type of barefoot luxury experience and is being developed with the highest standards of sustainability. The development features an archipelago of more than 90 untouched natural islands, as well as dormant volcanoes, sweeping desert dunes, mountains and wadis, and more than 1,600 cultural heritage sites.

