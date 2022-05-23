SHINE Announces Chris Vessell as General Manager of Therapeutics Division

Healthcare Industry Veteran to Lead Growing Team and Nuclear Medicine Offering

JANESVILLE, Wis., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SHINE Technologies, LLC (SHINE), a next-generation nuclear technology company, today announced Chris Vessell has joined as General Manager of the Therapeutics Division. In this role, he will be responsible for developing and building the team dedicated to SHINE's strategy and offerings around non-carrier-added lutetium-177 for cancer therapies.

Chris Vessell (PRNewswire)

Vessell brings more than 25 years of experience in health care, manufacturing and financial services to SHINE, including a Six Sigma Master Black Belt Certification for his leadership, service and team management. He most recently served as the U.S. Nuclear Medicine Supply Chain Leader for GE Healthcare's Pharmaceutical Diagnostics group (PDx), where he oversaw the production of various radio-pharmaceutical products from cyclotron production of raw material through final drug formulation. In addition, he was also responsible for leading PDx's network of 31 radiopharmacies across the U.S. prior to their divesture, successfully delivering more than 2 million nuclear medicine prescription patient doses to hospital and clinic partners on an annual basis.

"Chris brings a wealth of healthcare expertise and customer management to the SHINE team," said Greg Piefer, founder and CEO of SHINE. "As we continue to make meaningful progress in our production process of Lu-177, his knowledge and proven leadership will help us deliver best-in-class cancer treatment to patients on a global scale."

"I am excited to bring my experience to such a talented, visionary team at SHINE," said Vessell. "Their technology and vision for the future will be a game-changer as the company continues to pioneer new methods of nuclear medicine and delivers cancer therapies that make immeasurable differences for patients and their families."

Vessell holds both a bachelor's degree and a master's degree in industrial engineering from the University of Illinois. Vessell will be based out of SHINE's growing Janesville headquarters, which now employs more than 250.

About SHINE Technologies

SHINE is a next-generation nuclear technology company, deploying state-of-the-art fusion technology to create a scalable path toward fusion energy. Based in southern Wisconsin, with headquarters in Janesville, and with a future site in development in Europe, SHINE deploys its safe, cost-effective and environmentally friendly technology in a step-wise approach. SHINE's systems are used for industrial imaging of components in aerospace, defense, transportation, energy and other sectors. And SHINE's proprietary isotope production processes create molybdenum-99 and non-carrier-added lutetium-177 used in tens of thousands of daily procedures to diagnose and treat heart disease and late-stage cancer. For more information, follow SHINE on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

SHINE is a next-generation nuclear technology company, deploying state-of-the-art fusion technology to create a scalable path toward fusion energy. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SHINE Technologies, LLC