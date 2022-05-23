Zendure Announces 3-in-1 Wireless Charger with Magnetic Docking

SuperMini GO features MagSafe-compatible docking, up to 15W of wireless charging power, and a playful design.

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zendure has recently announced SuperMini GO, a wireless power bank with MagSafe-compatible magnetic docking. The Silicon Valley-based company will launch a crowdfunding campaign for the new charger in June.

SuperMini GO is a pocket-sized external battery with 10,000mAh of charge capacity. It wirelessly charges Qi-compatible mobile devices, including phones and tablets, and it magnetically docks to MagSafe products for a secure connection while delivering up to 15W of wireless power.

The new power bank has a USB-A port and a USB-C port for conventional charging at 20W. SuperMini GO can charge three devices at the same time.

SuperMini GO has a built-in LCD screen that indicates the portable charger's remaining battery life and wireless charging status. Zendure's new portable charger also features "X-Charge" mode, a mainstay in the company's lineup of power banks, which extends charging compatibility to low-power devices like wireless earbuds and smartwatches. Typical power banks will automatically shut off if a device is only trying to draw a small amount of power. This limitation is removed when the user activates SuperMini GO's X-Charge mode. So wearables can enjoy the same charging performance that a phone or tablet would have.

SuperMini GO stands out among comparable products thanks to its whimsical and curious aesthetic, resembling a compact digital camera. The charger comes in three distinct colors: Sunset Cyan, Galaxy Black, and Space Silver.

"When we design a product, the user experience is always at the forefront," said Zendure CEO and founder Bryan Liu. "Magnetic docking and 3-in-1 charging capabilities make SuperMini GO a joy to use, and we had a little fun with the aesthetic so we could deliver even more of that joy."

SuperMini GO will be available for pre-order on Indiegogo in June, with limited Early Bird discounts of up to 57% off the anticipated MSRP. More information is available at https://bit.ly/3G7iIPU

Zendure is a portable power company with a focus on sustainable energy located in Silicon Valley in the United States and the Guangdong - Hong Kong - Macao Greater Bay Area in China. Since its establishment, Zendure has continuously launched innovative products, made rapid breakthroughs in the core technologies of energy storage and power supplies, and continues to bring pleasant surprises to the user experience. The company recently received a multi-million dollar series-A round of funding through a joint investment from Shanghai GP Capital and YOTRIO group.

