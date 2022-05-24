Curebase Hires Healthcare Technology Veteran Scott Garcia as Vice President of Finance

Former Dr.Evidence CFO brings more than 15 years' experience to new role

SAN FRANCISCO, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Curebase, a company committed to democratizing access to clinical studies, today announced the appointment of Scott Garcia as vice president of finance. In his new role, Garcia will guide Curebase's strategic financial and operational direction, centralize its financial and accounting functions while implementing industry standard internal controls, and deliver communications to financial stakeholders.

Curebase is a provider of decentralized clinical research software and services, with the goal of powering research where any patient, can be part of clinical trials at home and with their preferred doctor. The platform enables helps to accelerate enrollment and enable novel study designs with diverse populations. Curebase operates as a complete eClinical software platform and virtual research site with features including digital recruitment, ePRO, eCOA, telemedicine, eConsent, eSource, and more (PRNewsfoto/Curebase) (PRNewswire)

Previously, Garcia served as chief financial officer with Dr.Evidence, the leading medical intelligence platform for life sciences companies that enables users to identify breakthrough insights grounded in the vast universe of published medical information, real-world evidence, and proprietary data.

Garcia is an experienced healthcare technology veteran who is relentlessly focused on growth, innovation, and brings more than 15 years of financial experience scaling high-growth companies to Curebase. Garcia has served as a strategic partner to executive leadership and corporate boards, supporting their execution on short and long-term objectives to maximize shareholder value.

Garcia boasts deep experience in a number of key financial competencies, including: performing financial and operational planning, modelling, and analysis; building and cultivating teams for long-term success; refining processes and systems through automation to improve efficiency and effectiveness integral to scale high-growth companies; and managing relationships with regulators, external auditors, and tax and legal professionals.

Prior to Dr.Evidence, Garcia served as vice president of finance for RGM Group and as an audit manager with Holthouse Carlin & Van Trigt LLP, a national public accounting firm.

"I am ecstatic to join the amazing team of leaders at Curebase," said Garcia. "I'm looking forward to collaborating with some of the industry's brightest minds as we continue to emerge as a leader in decentralized clinical trials with our end-to-end clinical trial execution built on cutting-edge technology."

"We're delighted to welcome an experienced and innovative financial executive such as Scott to the team," said Tom Lemberg, founder and CEO of Curebase. "His talents and strategic guidance will be essential as Curebase enters its next stage of domestic and international growth and development."

About Curebase

At Curebase, our mission is to bring quality medical innovations to patients faster and improve human wellbeing through more efficient clinical studies. We are proving that clinical research can be radically accelerated if we empower physicians everywhere to enroll patients in the communities where they live. By applying cutting edge clinical software and remote study management techniques to the problem, we are reinventing clinical trials and research from the ground up. For more information, please visit www.curebase.com .

