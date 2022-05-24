Fundamental Underwriters Announces Driver of the Year

LANSING, Mich., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fundamental Underwriters, a division of AF Group and a specialty managing general underwriter with expertise in commercial auto insurance, is proud to recognize Richard Lewis of Mobile, Alabama-based Wright Transportation as its 2021 Driver of the Year.

The award is presented annually to drivers in the commercial trucking industry with an exemplary driving record, who demonstrate strong leadership and make significant contributions toward a positive safety culture within their organization.

Lewis, who joined Wright Transportation in 2010, has since driven over 1.5 million safe miles, and in 2021, earned high praise for his efforts to help Wright manage the supply chain crisis during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I can't say enough good things about Richard," said Daniel Wright, president of Wright Transportation. "From the smile on his face to his daily safety practices, he leaves his mark on that day. He leads by example, not by words, and I'm very excited that Richard is Fundamental Underwriters' Driver of the Year."

Noting the significance of the award, Abel Travis, vice president of Fundamental Underwriters, said, "Our Driver of the Year award was created to acknowledge the outstanding safety achievements of drivers insured by Fundamental Underwriters. Richard's accomplishments at Wright Transportation exemplify a commitment to safety that is unparalleled, and we are so pleased to recognize his efforts with this award."

About Wright Transportation

Wright Transportation offers reliable transportation and logistics services across the Gulf Coast region from its base of operations in Mobile, AL, Pensacola, FL & Pascagoula, MS. With a strong commitment to quality customer service, Wright Transportation uses advanced communication technology and state-of-the-art fuel efficiency to meet customers' needs safely and efficiently. Since its founding in 1999, the company has grown from five trucks to over 200, becoming one of the largest and fastest growing carriers in the region.

About Fundamental Underwriters

Fundamental Underwriters is a specialty-managing general underwriter with expertise in mid-market trucking risks. Offering competitive pricing, coverages, and partnership needed to keep operations in motion, Fundamental delivers individual underwriting solutions, consultative loss control programs, and rapid claims resolutions for risks with superior safety cultures. Fundamental Underwriters is a division of AF Group. All policies are underwritten by a licensed insurer subsidiary. For more information, visit afgroup.com. © AF Group.

