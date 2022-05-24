Hesai Appoints Bob in den Bosch as SVP of Global Sales

Hesai Appoints Bob in den Bosch as Senior Vice President of Global Sales

Mr. in den Bosch Brings Over Two Decades of Automotive, Industrial, and Semiconductor Experience

PALO ALTO, Calif. , May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hesai Technology ("Hesai"), a leading global developer of lidar for ADAS and autonomous driving, today announced that it has hired Bob in den Bosch as Senior Vice President of Sales. Mr. in den Bosch brings to the role over two decades of experience as a business leader in the automotive, industrial, and semiconductor industries.

Bob will be responsible for Hesai's automotive business as well as its continued expansion into new industry verticals. He will oversee sales, sales operations, and business development across North America, South America, and EMEA.

Bob joins Hesai from the sensor and light technology company OSRAM, where he served as Vice President of Sales for North America. Prior to that, he held leadership positions at Lumileds, and NXP Semiconductors.

"The global market has been an integral part of Hesai's business since its foundation. Our customer base in AMER and EMEA is expanding at a considerable pace, and for that we are investing heavily in building a strong Americas team," said David Li, CEO of Hesai. "Bob's joining not only brings in decades-long of valuable experience to Hesai, but it is also a timely one. We're delighted to welcome him onboard to accelerate our growth and cement our market leadership across every vertical in ADAS and Autonomous Driving."

