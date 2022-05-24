Joe Macchione Promoted to Vice President, Leasing

- Will focus on leasing and operations for the Chicago and Midwest region

ROSEMONT, Ill., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brennan Investment Group, a private real estate investment firm that acquires, develops, and operates industrial facilities throughout the United States, is pleased to announce the promotion of Joe Macchione from Senior Leasing Associate to Vice President, Leasing.

In his new capacity, Joe Macchione will head up leasing for Brennan's Midwest region, supporting Kevin Brennan, Managing Principal. Brennan's Midwest region is comprised of 12 million square feet. Leasing in 2021 resulted in 160 transactions on over 3 million square feet of space.

Mr. Macchione has been with Brennan for 7 years. He started his career in the accounting department as an Accounting Analyst before moving to the leasing department as a Leasing Associate. Mr. Macchione graduated from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign with a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science and is currently pursuing an MBA at University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

"During Joe's time with Brennan, his contributions to our Midwest leasing team have been invaluable," said Kevin Brennan, Managing Principal. "His energy, insight and exceptional leasing skills are a major reason for our continued leasing momentum and success."

Brennan Investment Group, a Chicago-based private real estate investment firm, acquires, develops, and operates industrial properties in select major metropolitan markets throughout the United States. Since 2010, Brennan Investment Group has acquired or developed nearly $6 billion in industrial real estate in 30 states. The company's current portfolio spans 27 states and encompasses approximately 46 million square feet.

Brennan Investment Group co-invests with private and institutional capital to achieve outstanding risk-adjusted returns. The company has 11 regional offices throughout the United States and the firm's management team is among the most accomplished in its industry, having invested in over 5,000 properties covering more than 60 cities throughout the United States, Canada and Europe.

