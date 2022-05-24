Lauren Simon, MD, MPH of Loma Linda Takes Office as President, California Academy of Family Physicians

SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lauren Simon, MD, a family physician who practices in Loma Linda in San Bernardino County, began a one-year term as president of the more than 10,000-member California Academy of Family Physicians (CAFP). Dr. Simon was sworn in at the 2022 Family Medicine Clinical Forum in San Francisco.

"I am truly humbled and honored that you have entrusted me with serving as President of the California Academy of Family Physicians," Dr. Simon said to the CAFP members in attendance.

Dr. Simon will lead the almost 75-year-old organization as it focuses on the strategic goals of: creating a more primary care centered health care system; prioritizing justice through diversity, equity and inclusion; alleviating burnout and supporting current and future Family Physician wellness; and raising awareness of family medicine. She stated that she is focused on increasing the workforce of family physicians in communities across the state while prioritizing the goal of supporting their wellness as they serve our population.

"You know when family physicians are providing care that you have physicians who are passionate about our patients and communities; you have physicians who provide excellent comprehensive care to ALL people," Dr. Simon said.

Dr. Simon is currently a Professor of Family Medicine and Director of Primary Care Sports Medicine at Loma Linda University, and the Assistant Director of the Family Medicine Residency Program at Loma Linda-Inland Empire Consortium for Healthcare Education. She also is a Clinical Professor of Family Medicine at the University of California, Riverside.

Leadership and involvement are not new to Dr. Simon. She has previously held several positions with the CAFP Board of Directors, the CAFP Foundation, and is a Past-President of the Riverside-San Bernardino Academy of Family Physicians.

Dr. Simon is a well- respected, enthusiastic educator of medical students and resident physicians in San Bernardino and Riverside Counties and throughout California, who is dedicated to training our next generation of physicians to provide excellent care for patients of all ages. She is a previous honoree of the 2016 Hero of Family Medicine Award, honoring a CAFP member who has gone above and beyond the call of duty to advocate for patients, colleagues and the family medicine specialty. She has also been honored with the CAFP Foundation Educator of the Year award, receiving the Barbara Harris Award for Excellence in Education.

About the California Academy of Family Physicians: With more than 10,000 members, including active practicing family physicians, residents in family medicine, and medical students interested in the specialty, CAFP is the largest primary care medical society in California. Family physicians are trained to treat an entire family's medical needs, addressing the whole spectrum of life's medical challenges. Family Physicians serve a broad base of patients in urban, suburban, and rural areas, often in California's most underserved areas.

