Minerva Announces the Launch of climate85 - Providing Climate Risk Information to Canadians

VANCOUVER, BC, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Minerva Intelligence Inc. (TSXV: MVAI) (OTCQB: MVAIF) ("Minerva" or "the Company"), an artificial intelligence software company focused on building decision support tools for physical climate risk, mineral exploration and mining, is pleased to announce the launch of climate85. climate85 is a data and analytics platform providing access to physical climate risk information at every location in Canada.

climate85 is a powerful tool to help Canadians better understand the impacts climate change is having on our homes, businesses, infrastructure and investments. climate85 uses the most advanced scientific techniques to forecast Climate Change impacts on our natural systems and economy, providing an extensive database of spatial layers as well as analytical tools to our prospective customers. climate85 has tools and functionalities designed to assess and help to disclose physical climate risks for a wide range of clients including:

Banks and financial institutions

Real estate owners and investors (REITS)

Insurers and underwriters

Physical infrastructure owners and managers

Engineers and scientists

Federal, Provincial and Municipal Government Programs

Dr. Gioachino Roberti Minerva's Climate Risk Section Head commented "Our team at Minerva is very proud to be able to provide Canadians with Climate risk information as historically Canadians have been underserved when it comes to access to natural hazard and Climate risk information. Minerva is a leader in data standardization, physical climate risk modeling and AI giving us a distinct advantage over competitors."

Minerva launched climate85 based on the product developments and market research the Company has completed with its Climate Risk team under the GAIA Brand. In 2020 the team completed the first ever Canadian inventory of authoritative Canadian Flood hazard data for Natural Resources Canada. Just this past year the Company was awarded a contract with Natural Resources Canada, to design a national-scale hydrographic data model for Natural Resources Canada and was awarded an innovation grant focused on climate change and hazards specific to Canada's coastline.

Scott Tillman, Chief Executive Officer commented "This preliminary launch in Canada is just the beginning. More and more businesses worldwide are showing interest in measuring and reporting the physical climate risks of their assets and investments. climate85 has the ability to take on this massive global opportunity."

More information on climate85 can be found on the climate85 webpage: climate85.com

About Minerva Intelligence Inc.

Minerva Intelligence Inc. is an artificial intelligence software company based in Vancouver, Canada, with a subsidiary office in Darmstadt, Germany. Their software is helping decision makers better understand the earth. Minerva's applications focus on the search for critical metals and for climate risk mitigation; however, its proprietary AI software has application in diverse industries and domains. Minerva's common shares are currently listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (symbol MVAI). For further details, please refer to their website www.minervaintelligence.com or follow Minerva on Twitter or LinkedIn.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Forward Looking Information: This news release includes certain information that may be deemed "forward-looking information". Forward-looking information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "plans" or similar terminology. All information in this release, other than information of historical facts, including, without limitation, the availability of financing to the Company are forward-looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in such forward-looking information are based on reasonable assumptions, such expectations are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is based on a number of material factors and assumptions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information include changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, future metal prices, availability of capital and financing on acceptable terms, general economic, market or business conditions, regulatory changes, delays in receiving approvals, and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities in Canada. Mineral exploration and development of mines is an inherently risky business. Accordingly, actual events may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For more information on the Company and the risks and challenges of our business, investors should review our continuous disclosure filings which are available at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

