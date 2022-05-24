Park 'N Fly Named one of Atlanta's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® Once Again

ATLANTA, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Park 'N Fly is proud to announce that they have been recognized as one of Atlanta's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® in 2022! After first receiving this accolade in 2021, the continued recognition bolsters our commitment to creating a positive, diverse, and inclusive corporate culture while providing employees with top-notch benefits, compensation, and continuing education. The past two years have had an indelible impact on the travel industry, and winning the Best and Brightest award twice during this challenging time makes it even more meaningful.

Atlanta’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® in 2022 have been announced, and Park ‘N Fly is on the list once again! (PRNewswire)

Sponsored by an independent research firm, Atlanta's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® evaluates specific criteria for each company. These benchmarks include compensation, benefits and employee solutions as well as employee enrichment, engagement, and retention. Employee education and development, employee achievement and recognition, communication, and shared vision are also considered. Diversity and inclusion, work-life balance, community initiatives, and strategic company performance are assessed as well.

"Park 'N Fly is committed to creating an optimal work environment that has a positive impact on all areas of our employees' lives. Our company is built on the belief that success is only possible when our workforce feels empowered, valued, and part of a supportive community," said Tony Paalz CEO.

Park 'N Fly will be honored during the virtual Illuminate Business Summit week in the fall of 2022, and is proud to have been recognized for their contribution to the greater Atlanta area.

About Park Holding, Inc.

Park Holding, Inc., a BCD Group company was founded in 1967 as the first off-airport parking company specifically geared toward the business traveler. Today, Park 'N Fly operates 15 facilities in 14 markets nationwide. Additionally, Park 'N Fly offers a network of off-airport parking services in more 80 U.S. markets through its internet-based reservation system at PNF.com. Park 'N Fly's goal is to make customers' lives easier by providing more than just parking. The company offers an array of unique services, including car washing and detailing, pet boarding with Pet Paradise Resort®, electric car-charging stations and valet parking. These service offerings and outstanding customer service make Park 'N Fly the first choice in airport parking. For more information, visit www.pnf.com.

About BCD Group

BCD Group is a market leader in the travel industry. The privately-owned company was founded in 1975 by John Fentener van Vlissingen and consists of BCD Travel (global corporate travel management and its subsidiary BCD Meetings & Events, global meetings and events agency), Park 'N Fly (off-airport parking) and Airtrade (consolidation and fulfillment). For more information, visit www.bcdgroup.com.

About the Best and Brightest Program

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® is a national program that provides the business community with the opportunity to gain recognition, showcase their best practices and demonstrate why they are an ideal place for employees to work. This nationwide program celebrates companies that are making business better, creating richer lives and building a stronger community as a whole. It is presented annually in several markets, including Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Houston, Miami, Milwaukee, Nashville, New York, Portland, San Diego, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, and beyond.

