Silicon Labs to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB), a leader in secure, intelligent wireless technology for a more connected world, today announced that the company will present at the following investor conferences:

Cowen's Technology, Media, and Telecom Conference – Wednesday, June 1 at the Lotte Palace in New York City. John Hollister, CFO, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at 10:15 a.m. ET and will meet with investors throughout the day.

Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference – Thursday, June 9 at the InterContinental Hotel in Boston. John Hollister, CFO, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at 8:35 a.m. ET and will meet with investors throughout the day.

All presentations will be webcast on the Investor Relations page of the company website at silabs.com.

