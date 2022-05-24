Sunlands Technology Group to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Tuesday, May 31, 2022

Sunlands Technology Group to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Tuesday, May 31, 2022

Earnings Call Scheduled for 7:30 a.m. ET on May 31, 2022

BEIJING, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE: STG) ("Sunlands" or the "Company"), a leader in China's online post-secondary and professional education, today announced that it will report its first quarter 2022 unaudited financial results on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, before the open of U.S. markets.

Sunlands' management team will host a conference call at 7:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time, (7:30 p.m. Beijing/Hong Kong time) on May 31, 2022, following the quarterly results announcement.

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

International: +1-412-902-4272 US toll free: +1-888-346-8982 Mainland China toll free: 400-120-1203 Hong Kong local-toll: +852-3018-4992 Hong Kong toll free: 800-905-945

Please dial in 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin. When prompted, ask to be connected to the call for "Sunlands Technology Group". Participants will be required to state their name and company upon entering the call.

A live webcast and archive of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Sunlands' website at http://www.sunlands.investorroom.com/.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately one hour after the conclusion of the live call until June 07, 2022, by dialing the following telephone numbers:

International: +1-412-317-0088 US Toll Free: +1-877-344-7529 Replay Access Code: 7410658

About Sunlands

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE: STG) ("Sunlands" or the "Company"), formerly known as Sunlands Online Education Group, is the leader in China's online post-secondary and professional education. With a one to many, live streaming platform, Sunlands offers various degree and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses as well as online professional courses and educational content, to help students prepare for professional certification exams and attain professional skills. Students can access its services either through PC or mobile applications. The Company's online platform cultivates a personalized, interactive learning environment by featuring a virtual learning community and a vast library of educational content offerings that adapt to the learning habits of its students. Sunlands offers a unique approach to education research and development that organizes subject content into Learning Outcome Trees, the Company's proprietary knowledge management system. Sunlands has a deep understanding of the educational needs of its prospective students and offers solutions that help them achieve their goals.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Sunlands Technology Group

Investor Relations

Email: sl-ir@sunlands.com

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Brandi Piacente

Phone: +1 (212) 481-2050

Email: sunlands@tpg-ir.com

Yang Song

Phone: +86-10-6508-0677

Email: sunlands@tpg-ir.com

