Tekpon announces its strategic partnership with Pro Application Tech

MIDDLETOWN, Del., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cogneve, Inc., a lead generation and premium SEO agency, announces its strategic partnership for Tekpon with Pro Application Tech, a team of mobile app developers, and digital marketing specialists.

In its path to becoming the leading one-stop platform for all digital needs where people can buy smart the software subscription they need and find the latest's innovations in tech, Tekpon is signing a strategic partnership with a great team of developers and visioners to continue improving the platform and to offer their users the best experience.

Moreover, with this fruitful partnership, they will be able to offer their clients a great team of developers to build their wanted apps. This mutual agreement will help both parties to accomplish their goals. Tekpon's team is following their promise to help others.

"We receive a lot of questions and demands from our clients regarding their platforms or apps. But we are not offering this kind of service. Yet sometimes, things happen for a reason. When I met the team from Pro Application Tech for the first time, I knew that we had to help them get more clients. Thus, they will retrieve this part from now on, and Tekpon will be able to help others. There is no other way to grow other than building a company based on healthy values. We will continue to rise by helping others!

Tekpon will continue to work on its product as people's digital needs change. They are not building only a software review website but a one-stop platform that will cover all businesses and users' needs to improve their work and lives.

About Tekpon

Tekpon is a software marketplace born out of the genuine desire to help people change how they consume and purchase software products and services. Behind Tekpon is a team of enthusiastic tech lovers who, above all, want to help users boost their lives and businesses with the right software. Furthermore, its mission is to help people and businesses make the right software choice. Tekpon is the solution to all your software needs. If you don't believe it, visit https://tekpon.com/

