Winter Park Resort Planning to Open for Summer Adventure in Mid-June

WINTER PARK, Colo., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The snow is melting, the days are getting longer and the streams and rivers are flowing in the Colorado Rocky Mountains surrounding Winter Park Resort. Summer is peeking around the corner, and if conditions and Mother Nature allow, Winter Park will open its summer operations, including its famed Trestle Bike Park, on Saturday, June 18, 2022.

Sunny skies, fresh mountain air surround a family hiking at Winter Park Resort in Colorado. The Continental Divide and 13,397-foot Parry Peak rise up behind them. (PRNewswire)

There is a new sense of urgency and eagerness to get outside and hit the trails this summer, marking a 2022 trend to vacation in the great outdoors. Surveys and other news reports reinforce that travelers continue to recognize and embrace the importance of reconnecting with nature, exploring the mountains, and relaxing in fresh air. Decades of research also shows what outdoor adventurers have known all along: Nature is good for us. The sights, sounds, and smells of the great outdoors reduce stress and anxiety, increase attention and mindfulness, and improve cognitive health.

"So you could say that a summer vacation or weekend getaway in Winter Park is not only soul-satisfying; it can help improve your mental health," said Liz Agostin, vice president of marketing for Winter Park Resort. "Winter Park is authentically Colorado, offering travelers of every ability unique experiences to get outside and relax…or find new adventure. Get your heart pumping and take a high-alpine guided hike in our backcountry or simply relax with a scenic Gondola ride, a craft beer and sunset views at 10,000 feet above sea level."

Regardless of whether you want to relax or have an active outdoor experience, you want your vacation to be a good fit -- pinpointing certain qualities that make a destination right for your family. Travelers are picking Winter Park Resort for all the right reasons – specifically, 10 reasons when it comes to summer adventure and relaxation.

Active. The mix of summer activities cross every age and interest, from hiking, biking, and fishing to bird watching, frisbee golfing, and Alpine sliding – and just exploring. In fact, summer in Winter Park has much to offer for active souls who crave every type of adventure. Relaxing. Winter Park's peaceful setting is ideal for being still or just moving slowly. From sitting under a tree to practicing yoga among the wildflowers, relaxing is an important part of any summer vacation. And there are many places and ways to relax in the mountains. Accessible. Winter Park is an ideal "home base" for summer outings, beautifully set in Grand County with lakes, creeks, trails and hot springs beyond Winter Park's terrain -- including Rocky Mountain National Park, which is just 40 miles away. It's easy to build your summer adventure around Winter Park's ideal location, which is also only 67 miles from Denver (the other direction, of course). Ageless. More than ever, people are still catching up for lost time with family and craving vacations that bring many generations together. The variety of activities are ideal for families and multi-generational groups who want a range of easy to challenging summer options. Tasty. Winter Park understands firsthand that summer activities build an appetite, so there are culinary options for every craving, experience and location – from mountaintop to village. And don't forget the breweries with some beers even named for local mountains, such as Mary Jane Ale. Affordable. Lodging packages include a "View From the Top" deal that's 20 percent off summer lodging and free scenic Gondola day passes. Restrictions apply. Beautiful. Winter Park's beautiful and pure mountain setting is a refreshing, playful change (and recharge) from indoor routines and virtual situations. Casual. Winter Park's laid-back vibe and "authentically Colorado" community are relaxed and carefree without the fuss and fancy factor. You can wear your hiking and biking attire all day and evening long! Flexible. Because summer travel plans can change, Winter Park has a cancellation policy that is carefree and accommodating. Award-Winning. With thousands of acres of varied terrain for biking and hiking, plus many more miles of trails nearby, Winter Park Resort was voted Colorado's Top Adventure Town.

"Now the only question is: Are you craving adventure or relaxation? The answer: You can have both," added Agostin.

About Winter Park Resort

Located just 67 miles from Denver, Winter Park Resort was voted Colorado's Top Adventure Town. Boasting more than 3,000 acres of open space and trails for hiking and biking, Winter Park is nestled along the Continental Divide and is known for its unspoiled, pure nature and authentic Colorado vibe. For more information, please visit WinterParkResort.com .

