Lockwood Acquires Random42 from Graphite Capital

Unites Award-Winning Medical Communications Agency and Scientific Communications Animation Studio to Create Engaging Solutions for Pharmaceutical Industry

STAMFORD, Conn. & LONDON, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lockwood Group ("Lockwood"), an industry leader in scientific-based medical communications for the pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device industries, announced today that it has acquired Random42 ("Random42"), a best-in-class medical animation studio based in London, England from Graphite Capital. The partnership between Lockwood and Random42 expands the capabilities and geographic footprint for both organizations.

The Lockwood Group Logo (PRNewsfoto/The Lockwood Group) (PRNewswire)

"Lockwood's commitment to innovative scientific communications is further bolstered by this addition of Random42 and the cutting-edge creative work that they do," said Lockwood Founder & CEO, Matt Schecter. "As new therapies become more and more complex the need to visualize the uniqueness of their product helps our clients differentiate their brand in a sometimes-crowded marketplace. Our customers will be astounded by the visually compelling animations, virtual reality, augmented reality, holographic, and interactive experiences created in-house by Random42's expert scientific, creative, animation, and production teams. As our clients have shared their need for imaginative solutions to breakthrough crowded markets, most recently through digital channels, we are excited to bring these inventive solutions forward immediately."

Random42's executive management team, led by Medical Director & CEO Ben Ramsbottom, PhD and CFO Andy Kay in partnership with Lockwood's executive team led by Schecter and President & COO Alan Banner, will continue to guide the agencies with an emphasis on growth, capability expansion, and providing leading scientific thinking to our life science clients.

"We were impressed by Lockwood's deep scientific bench as well as the agency's track record of successfully growing its innovative medical communications business. They share our vision for expanding the company and their expertise will be invaluable as we extend Random42's footprint to the US, enter new markets, and work with new and existing customers," said Ramsbottom. In addition, he commented "I would like to thank the team at Graphite Capital for their partnership in helping to grow Random42."

Graphite Capital's senior partner Humphrey Baker commented "Random42 is a high-quality business with compelling creativity and expertise, and a strong management team that has cemented the company's position as a clear global leader in its field. It has been a pleasure to work with Ben and the team to help develop the business, which is well positioned to continue to take advantage of the growth opportunities in what is a fast growing global market."

The newly formed alliance connects leaders in the medical communications and scientific animation industries to bring forward innovative and interactive solutions for pharmaceutical, biotech and medical companies across the globe.

About Lockwood

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Lockwood communicates clinical and therapeutic advances to every type of medical expert, healthcare practitioner, and decision maker. For the ultimate benefit of patients, Lockwood helps clients advance their objectives in a world of new regulations, business models, payment approaches, technologies, roles, and work practices. Lockwood teams are organized around the specific needs of each client. With extensive experience in oncology, rare diseases, and all major therapeutic areas, along with highly specialized knowledge in biologics, devices, and diagnostics, Lockwood can quickly deploy the right scientific, business, and communications experts to address the challenges at hand. www.thelockwoodgrp.com

About Random42

Random42 is a leading scientific communication studio specializing in medical animation and education, virtual reality, augmented and mixed reality, interactive and visually engaging solutions for global pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Founded in 1992, Random42 are the largest and most experienced company within the industry and have won over 260 awards for high-quality medical animation and scientific storytelling – a clear industry leader. Their clients range fromk the pharmaceutical giants, including all of the Top 25 pharma companies, down to small innovative biotechs (and everyone in between). www.random42.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lockwood