Speed Commerce Announces New Headquarters Facility is Open

New corporate headquarters in Las Vegas taps into Nevada talent to create solutions for ecommerce companies nationwide.

LAS VEGAS, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Speed Commerce, a single-source provider of omnichannel fulfillment solutions and technology for retailers and manufacturers, announced that it has fully moved into its new corporate headquarters in Las Vegas.

Ideally situated near significant transportation lines, Speed Commerce's new headquarters is at 3485 W. Harmon Ste. 100. A short 5-minute drive from the Interstate-15, 10-minutes to Interstate 95 and Harry Reid International Airport, plus proximity to top Las Vegas attractions including T-Mobile Arena, Allegiant Stadium, and major Strip properties, make the new office location convenient for clients to visit and for employees to commute. The facility provides ample parking for staff and visitors and has plenty of room for the growing company.

"At Speed Commerce, we fulfill the brand promise our clients make to their customers every day. Our business is dedicated to helping our clients grow, and as they grow, we grow the Speed Commerce team to support their operational needs," explained Cary Samourkachian, President & CEO of Speed Commerce.

Samourkachian further explained, "Speed Commerce employees come from a variety of industry backgrounds and bring a vast array of skill sets with them. Every person on our team possesses a little something 'extra'; it's what we call the Speed Commerce Core Values. These beliefs are the cornerstone of our operations, and they fuel the success of both our clients and our people. Join our corporate team in Vegas, where we operate our Finance, Sales, Marketing, and Software Development teams.

About Speed Commerce

Specializing in ecommerce order fulfillment, Speed Commerce is an end-to-end provider of scalable solutions for retailers and manufacturers. We grow our clients' businesses by providing delightful customer experiences through 24/7/365 ecommerce customer service, digital marketing, ecommerce technology, full-service fulfillment, warehousing, and much more. Speed Commerce fulfills the brand promise our clients make to their customers every day.

Speed Commerce is a privately held U.S. company headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Contact: Amy Bouchard, APR, Speed Commerce

(702) 640-5109, pr@speedcommerce.com

