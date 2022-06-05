Late-Breaking Data Demonstrate Abbott's FreeStyle Libre® 3 System is Most Accurate 14-Day Continuous Glucose Monitor

Data at the American Diabetes Association 82 nd Scientific Sessions show Abbott's FreeStyle Libre 3 system is first and only 14-day continuous glucose monitor (CGM) system to achieve a mean absolute relative difference (MARD) of less than 8%

Additional data show the positive impact of the FreeStyle Libre system and LibreView app in helping healthcare professionals make earlier treatment decisions and detecting hypoglycemic events

ABBOTT PARK, Ill., June 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Abbott (NYSE: ABT) today announced late-breaking clinical data that demonstrate the FreeStyle Libre® 3 system has an overall mean absolute relative difference (MARD) of 7.9%,1 making it the first and only 14-day continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system to achieve a sub-8% overall MARD. The results were presented at the American Diabetes Association® (ADA) 82nd Scientific Sessions, June 3-7, 2022, in New Orleans.1

MARD is considered the simplest measurement of sensor accuracy2 and represents the difference between a CGM system's glucose readings and a reference blood glucose measurement. The lower the MARD, the more accurate the CGM system.

"Abbott revolutionized glucose monitoring with our world-leading FreeStyle Libre technology -- the first sensor to eliminate painful fingersticks by offering factory-calibrated continuous glucose monitoring that is affordable, accessible and accurate," said Mahmood Kazemi, M.D., divisional vice president, global medical affairs and chief medical officer of Abbott's diabetes care business. "A sub-8% overall MARD for the FreeStyle Libre 3 system is a significant milestone, not just in terms of CGM innovation, but because it empowers people with diabetes to be more confident when making important diabetes management decisions."

The multi-center study evaluated the accuracy of the FreeStyle Libre 3 system in people with type 1 or type 2 diabetes, aged 4 or older, who were on insulin therapy. By age group, MARD values were 7.6% for adults (people ages 18 and up) and 8.7% for children ages 6-17.3 For children aged 4-5 years old, MARD value was 10.1%.3

Other notable findings presented at ADA:

FreeStyle Libre system helps prevent therapeutic inertia 4 : Getting glycemic levels under control earlier can lead to better outcomes, including a reduction in long-term vascular complications. An Canada shows that insights from FreeStyle Libre data helped clinicians make earlier decisions or adjustments to type 2 diabetes treatments versus making decisions based on conventional blood glucose monitoring (BGM). Getting glycemic levels under control earlier can lead to better outcomes, including a reduction in long-term vascular complications. An analysis of retrospective data collected over 24 months from more than 370,000 patients with type 2 diabetes inshows that insights from FreeStyle Libre data helped clinicians make earlier decisions or adjustments to type 2 diabetes treatments versus making decisions based on conventional blood glucose monitoring (BGM).

A comparative study suggests that new Glucose Pattern Insights report in LibreView helps primary care providers identify and treat hypoglycemia events that are missed when using standardized reports5: Powered by LibreView,6 the Glucose Pattern Insights report is a new CGM-based tool that was developed to identify patterns of poor glycemic control and offer considerations for the clinician. Powered by LibreView,the Glucose Pattern Insights report is a new CGM-based tool that was developed to identify patterns of poor glycemic control and offer considerations for the clinician.

More than 133 million Americans currently live with diabetes or prediabetes, equivalent to nearly half of the U.S. population, according to the American Diabetes Association.7 Diabetes is also the most common underlying chronic condition in the U.S., with 1.4 million Americans aged 18 years or older newly diagnosed each year.8,9 Abbott is committed to innovating new tools and technologies to help people with diabetes achieve the best health outcomes possible.

Indications and Important Safety Information

FreeStyle Libre 14 day system: Failure to use FreeStyle Libre 14 day system as instructed in labeling may result in missing a severe low or high glucose event and/or making a treatment decision, resulting in injury. If readings do not match symptoms or expectations, use a fingerstick value from a blood glucose meter for treatment decisions. Seek medical attention when appropriate or contact Abbott at 855-632-8658 or FreeStyleLibre.us for safety info.

FreeStyle Libre 3 system:

Failure to use FreeStyle Libre 3 system as instructed in labeling may result in missing a severe low or high glucose event and/or making a treatment decision, resulting in injury. If glucose alarms and readings do not match symptoms or expectations, use a fingerstick value from a blood glucose meter for treatment decisions. Seek medical attention when appropriate or contact Abbott at 855-632-8658 or FreeStyleLibre.us for safety info.

