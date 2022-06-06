Renowned Music Producer Polow da Don Launches YoCo Vodka

New gluten free vodka will launch in Tennessee, followed by other major markets

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American producer, songwriter and radio station owner, Polow da Don, announces the launch of YoCo® Vodka. Representative of his creation of the "Young Country®" culture, this all natural, ultra-smooth Tennessee vodka is made from corn and is certified gluten free. Developed to provide novice and connoisseur drinkers alike with true once in a lifetime experiences, YoCo® Vodka is your ticket into the world of Young Country®; an expression of freedom and individuality for the new generation. The look and feel of the bottle label represents a backstage pass to one hell of a time with your crew and more.

Known for his work with Fergie, Nicki Minaj and Usher, Polow has created numerous No.1 Hits that have topped the pop, rap and country charts. Polow's overall mission to connect creatives, spawned his very own Young Country® 96.7 FM Nashville in June of 2019. Now with the creation of YoCo® Vodka, Polow aims to bridge together the music industry with a consumer's lifestyle, solidifying the connection between music, cultural events and social gatherings.

"Young Country®, or YoCo®, is the manifestation of our inner circle - judge-free and welcoming," Polow says. "We created Young Country® Radio with the purpose of breaking down the stereotype of country music and giving young artists the space to be their true selves and create freely. Now, with the introduction of YoCo® Vodka, we're taking it one step further and providing consumers the liquid to elevate and enjoy their experiences," he adds.

Young Country® is bridging the gap between the old and new worlds within the country music space. It is the home for young innovators who have the potential to impact the world in new and expansive ways. Young adults across the globe can enjoy all that YoCo® has to offer during this spontaneous time of their lives while cultivating once in a lifetime experiences and lasting memories.

Now available in Tennessee and online nationwide, YoCo® Vodka will soon be available in retail locations throughout Georgia, California, Florida, New York and more. For more information, visit drinkyoco.com . | MSRP: $19.99.

Founded by renowned music producer, Polow da Don, YoCo® Vodka is all natural, gluten free, made from corn and uses activated carbon to create the best tasting, ultra-smooth vodka. Developed to provide once in a lifetime experiences, YoCo® Vodka intends to build a deeper connection between a consumer's lifestyle with music and cultural events, and encourages all consumers to enjoy life, responsibly. For more information follow @drinkyoco on Instagram or visit www.drinkyoco.com .

