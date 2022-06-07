Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Earns Fifth Consecutive and Seventh Overall Nareit Investor CARE Award for Excellence in Communications and Reporting

PASADENA, Calif., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE), an urban office REIT and the first, longest-tenured and pioneering owner, operator and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, agtech and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, today announced that it has received the 2022 Nareit Investor CARE Silver Award in the Large Cap Equity REIT category for superior shareholder communications and reporting. This prestigious honor — Alexandria's fifth consecutive Investor CARE Award and seventh total since 2015 — demonstrates the company's best-in-class transparency, quality and efficiency in its communications and reporting to the investment community. In addition to this latest recognition from Nareit, Alexandria has earned the most Investor CARE Gold Awards of any equity REIT.

Through its annual awards program, Nareit, the worldwide representative voice for REITs and publicly traded real estate companies, recognizes exceptional companies that interact most effectively with their investors online, in writing and through verbal communications, and that provide those investors with the most comprehensive, clearly articulated and useful information in the most efficient manner. Alexandria was chosen by an independent panel of judges including REIT analysts, portfolio managers and academics.

"We aim to uphold the highest levels of transparency, integrity and accountability to the investment community, and we take great pride in being recognized by Nareit again this year," said Dean A. Shigenaga, president and chief financial officer of Alexandria. "This year's seventh award reflects our team's continued excellence in operational transparency, reporting and disclosure practices."

Companies were evaluated on the strength of their online presence, including ease of website navigability and availability of information; disclosures and transparency with regard to SEC filings, as focused primarily on supplemental filings; and investor relations practices, including the quality of earnings calls and accessibility of management.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500® urban office REIT, is the first, longest-tenured and pioneering owner, operator and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, agtech and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $42.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 74.2 million SF as of March 31, 2022. The asset base in North America includes 41.9 million RSF of operating properties and 5.4 million RSF of Class A properties undergoing construction, 10.4 million RSF of near-term and intermediate-term development and redevelopment projects and 16.5 million SF of future development projects. Founded in 1994, Alexandria pioneered this niche and has since established a significant market presence in key locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland and Research Triangle. Alexandria has a longstanding and proven track record of developing Class A properties clustered in urban life science, agtech and technology campuses that provide our innovative tenants with highly dynamic and collaborative environments that enhance their ability to successfully recruit and retain world-class talent and inspire productivity, efficiency, creativity and success. Alexandria also provides strategic capital to transformative life science, agtech and technology companies through our venture capital platform. We believe our unique business model and diligent underwriting ensure a high-quality and diverse tenant base that results in higher occupancy levels, longer lease terms, higher rental income, higher returns and greater long-term asset value. For additional information on Alexandria, please visit www.are.com.

