BreachQuest Named Winner of the Coveted Global InfoSec Awards during RSA Conference 2022

BreachQuest Wins Infosec Startup of the Year and Next Gen Security Team of the Year in 10th Annual Global InfoSec Awards at #RSAC 2022

DALLAS, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BreachQuest, the company revolutionizing incident response, is proud to announce that it was named Infosec Startup of the Year and Next Gen Security Team of the year by the Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM).

"We are very excited to receive these prestigious awards from Cyber Defense Magazine," said Shaun Gordon, CEO of BreachQuest. "We knew the competition would be tough and with top judges who are leading infosec experts from around the globe, we couldn't be more pleased."

"BreachQuest embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

BreachQuest was launched in 2021, with seed funding from Slow Ventures, Tinder Founders Sean Rad and Justin Mateen and Lookout Founder Kevin Mahaffey, to reimagine the incident response process and deliver, Priori, the first modern incident response platform. BreachQuest helps organizations exponentially improve on the industry standards of an average breach requiring 75 days to contain and costing an average of $4.24M. Compared to the current labor-intensive approach, Priori delivers speed and scale along with automation to incident response teams. Priori force multiplies the impact of every single responder.

BreachQuest is excited to be a member on this coveted group of winners, located here: http://www.cyberdefenseawards.com/

About BreachQuest

BreachQuest is reimagining incident response with an elite team of cybersecurity veterans, including former NSA, DoD and US Cyber Command operators that have serviced more than 40 percent of the Fortune 100. BreachQuest was founded in response to the growing threat of ransomware, offering organizations the ability to minimize the cost and downtime associated with breaches through a re-engineered approach to incident response and recovery. Built around the proprietary PRIORI Platform, BreachQuest improves organization's security posture with automated end-to-end readiness and response capabilities which enhances cyber resilience and reduces attacker dwell time. To learn more about BreachQuest, visit: https://breachquest.com/.

About CDM InfoSec Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's tenth year of honoring InfoSec innovators from around the Globe. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage, or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com

About the Judging

The judges are CISSP, FMDHS, CEH, certified security professionals who voted based on their independent review of the company submitted materials on the website of each submission including but not limited to data sheets, white papers, product literature and other market variables. CDM has a flexible philosophy to find more innovative players with new and unique technologies, than the one with the most customers or money in the bank. CDM is always asking "What's Next?" so we are looking for best of breed, next generation InfoSec solutions.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

