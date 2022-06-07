Brook + Whittle and Emitwise partner to halve emissions by 2030

GUILFORD, Conn., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brook + Whittle is thrilled to announce our partnership with UK-based carbon management experts, Emitwise. This collaboration will help us identify, track, and report our greenhouse gas emissions throughout our operations and supply chain, which will enable us to halve our emissions by 2030 and drop to net-zero by 2050.

At Brook + Whittle, we're passionate about building a future that's better for our customers and for the planet. As a leading provider of sustainable packaging solutions in North America, our approach has largely focused on developing circular processes to improve package recyclability and promote conservation of resources. It's time we focused on doing more to reduce the ecological impact of what we produce.

We have recently set ambitious targets to reduce our overall footprint, a catalyst for change both internally and externally, for our suppliers and customers. These goals include reducing our carbon emissions in line with the Paris Agreement, limiting global warming to 1.5°C. Needless to say, this is a huge undertaking.

This is where Emitwise will play a vital role – providing their carbon management expertise to guide us in tracking, reporting, and uncovering carbon hotspots across our fifteen production sites. Pairing 100 years of carbon accounting experience with machine learning technology, Emitwise speeds up the burdensome aspects of carbon accounting across Scopes 1, 2 and 3, while significantly increasing the accuracy of the carbon data we need to make business decisions.

"Emitwise is a recognized leader in carbon management, and I'm excited to form this partnership," says Tyler Matusevich, Director of Sustainability at Brook + Whittle. "We can't improve what we can't measure – Emitwise's carbon management platform will quantify our Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions, enabling us to identify hotspots and align with The Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi). They will help put us on a path to transparency for future regulation and reporting. This is the next step in our journey and will engrain sustainability in our day-to-day actions."

"Being able to support proactive companies like Brook + Whittle to establish and achieve their carbon reduction agenda is exactly why we created Emitwise," shared Mauro Cozzi, CEO and Co-Founder of Emitwise. "The commitment to half emissions across their operation and supply chain by 2030, in line with the SBTi, is an example of the forward-thinking behavior companies across the packaging and manufacturing industry need to adopt. We are pleased to be on this journey with them, empowering Tyler and the team with accurate, timely and transparent Scope 1, 2 and 3 carbon data to drive decision-making across the business."

About Brook + Whittle

Brook + Whittle is a leading North American manufacturer of premium prime label solutions with highly differentiated capabilities, entrusted by some of the most well-known brands. The company provides pressure-sensitive labels, shrink sleeves, flexible packaging, and heat transfer labels with a focus on delivering value to customers through sustainable packaging, complex decoration, digitalization, and industry-leading lead times. Brook + Whittle operates fifteen production facilities across the US. To learn more about Brook + Whittle, visit www.brookandwhittle.com

About Emitwise

Emitwise is the carbon management platform for manufacturing businesses and supply chains to confidently understand, track and reduce their carbon footprint. Having raised over $17million within three years, Emitwise combines 100 years of carbon accounting experience and machine learning technology to accelerate the climate action of the 3rd most carbon-intensive industry globally. By increasing the accuracy of scope 3 emissions, the platform empowers manufacturers and their supply chains to make carbon-led business decisions that lower risk, increase profitability and deliver ambitious climate action. To learn more about Emitwise, explore www.emitwise.com

