iTechArt Bets Big on Fintech with Launch of new Practice and Center of Excellence

Furthering its global investment in the fintech industry and tech domain, iTechArt expands its legacy software development capabilities with strategic business offerings

NEW YORK, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iTechArt, a global industry-leading software development company, today announced the launch of its fintech practice and fintech center of excellence, headed by financial tech veterans, Andrew Haines, Global Head of Fintech, and Ravi Srikantan, Senior Advisor, to help companies design and build scalable solutions for the complex problems of fast-growing tech companies and startups.

"Financial technology demands are surging and becoming more complex from a wider range of companies regarding maturation and sectors," said Sergei Kovalenko, co-founder and CEO of iTechArt. "With these demands, I'm confident that Andrew and Ravi will spearhead our new fintech practice to bring domain-specific strategic business advisory, coupled with the engineering power of our fintech specialists within our fintech center of excellence in Poland."

Aimed at meeting companies at any maturation stage and in every industry, iTechArt's new fintech practice will bring greater value to its custom software development services with a strategic advisory and consulting services to tackle business-critical issues. Bringing more than five decades of combined experience, Andrew Haines and Ravi Srikantan pair technical expertise and business acumen to inform the development of disruptive technologies and advise both mature and startup organizations.

Previously long-time clients of iTechArt, Andrew and Ravi bring a wealth of knowledge and experiences across all sectors and functions of financial tech, dating to before the inception of fintech. The sectors iTechArt will serve include analytics and Big Data, personal finance, consumer and business lending, real estate and mortgage, and wealth management and capital markets.

"We're just hitting the tip of the iceberg in what's possible in the fintech arena," said Andrew Haines, Global Head of Fintech of iTechArt. "Working with iTechArt's existing roster of high-caliber fintech clients and bringing in new, disruptive companies, we will architect and deliver innovative solutions to address complex situations that will shape the future of fintech."

To service the increased demand for fintech solutions and development, iTechArt has opened its fintech center of excellence — based in Poland, one of the top three financial leaders in Eastern Europe and Central Asia, with a global delivery team of fintech specialists. The Poland hub will be supervised by Michał Bobczyński, Fintech Program Manager, and Paweł Cebula, Software Delivery Unit Manager, and led globally by Andrew and Ravi to tackle today's most dynamic areas of fintech: blockchain and cryptocurrencies, data engineering, payments, and capital markets.

About iTechArt

Since 2002, iTechArt has been an industry-leading software development partner to 500+ fast-growing companies and startups worldwide on cutting-edge tech across industries. Headquartered in New York with 20+ offices and 3,500+ developers worldwide, iTechArt equips companies with dedicated engineering teams and helps scale from Series A to unicorn — contributing to $13B+ in acquisitions and 20+ IPOs. The company has also been ranked consecutively on the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies list since 2018, Financial Times Americas Fastest Growing Companies list since 2021, and many more. Learn more at www.iTechArt.com.

