Rapyd launches out of this world competition to 'Hack the Galaxy' for software developers to win a trip to the edge of space

World renowned space enthusiast William Shatner has teamed up with Rapyd to offer developers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to travel aboard one of the first-ever carbon-neutral space flights to the edge of space

Members of Rapyd's Software Developer Community will be given the chance to solve weekly challenges with the opportunity to win over $1 million in cash, prizes, trips and tickets

LONDON, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rapyd, the leading fintech-as-a-service platform, today announces the launch of its Hack the Galaxy challenge; a series of virtual challenges for developers to win tickets to ride to the edge of space in a private capsule launching in 2026. Check out this video from Rapyd partner William Shatner announcing the challenge.

Developers will solve challenges with the opportunity to win over $1 million in cash, prizes, trips, and tickets.

Beginning today, challenges will be posted in the Rapyd Developer Community every week through October 3. Members will have an opportunity to compete in a total of 42 challenges. Each solution will reveal a password unlocking an entry to win tickets to the edge of space aboard the Space Perspective Spaceship Neptune.

The three individual winners - one each announced on July 11, September 2 and October 14, 2022 - plus one winning hackathon team named the Galaxy's Greatest Fintech Developer will board the world's only carbon-neutral spaceship for the six hour trip. The winners will enjoy 360 degree views, 450 miles in any direction, while relaxing in the capsule's Space Lounge featuring plush reclining seats and the largest-ever panoramic windows to be flown to the edge of space.

In addition to the challenges for the developer community, there are additional opportunities to win via live events and four Hack the Galaxy-themed hackathons taking place throughout the year. The top team from each of these hackathons will be flown to Rapyd's Developer Demo Day in Lisbon, Portugal in November 2022 to present their ideas in front of a panel of judges. The ultimate winning team will be crowned the 'Galaxy's Greatest Fintech Developers' and be rewarded with the trip to the edge of space. Winners may also opt to choose a cash alternative prize of $130,000. Rapyd encourages anyone from eligible countries to join the developer community and participate.

All participants have opportunities to win dozens of other prizes throughout the challenge.

Arik Shtilman CEO at Rapyd says: "The Hack the Galaxy challenge is a once in a lifetime experience and contest for our growing community of over 50,000 software developers. Developers are the dreamers and doers of fintech innovation - at Rapyd, we're on a quest to attract accomplished talent to welcome to our community. Millions of developers around the world are reimagining financial services bringing together new ideas and innovation to solve the problem of how businesses and consumers pay and want to be paid in markets across the planet. We're committed to ensuring that they have access to the best tools, support and advice so that they can continue to make payment and fintech applications more frictionless. By launching this world-first contest, we are not only able to find and crown the greatest fintech developer on Planet Earth and beyond but also create a place for like-minded thinkers across the globe who are hungry to connect and share ideas".

William Shatner, Film and TV icon and space enthusiast comments: "Having been to space myself, I can't express how incredible an opportunity this is for software developers all over the world. It's an experience I wouldn't trade for anything. I'm excited to partner with Rapyd to spread the word to the developers worldwide to join the Rapyd Developer Community and complete the puzzles for a chance to win a trip to the edge of space!"

The Rapyd Developer Community is far more than a ticket to space. The community has become a hub for developers to learn, connect and share with others in the fintech world. From learning how to use Rapyd's APIs, to collaborating on business ideas and local hackathons, the Rapyd Developer Community is a launching pad for creativity and success.

Can You Hack the Galaxy? Join the Rapyd Developer Community to solve unique puzzles and receive invitations to live and virtual developer events that can earn you entry into a Hack the Galaxy drawing. For full details, please visit https://www.hackthegalaxy.dev

About Rapyd

Rapyd is the fastest way to power local payments anywhere in the world, enabling companies across the globe to access markets quicker than ever before. By utilising Rapyd's unparalleled payments network and Fintech-as-a-Service platform, businesses and consumers can engage in local and cross-border transactions in any market. The Rapyd platform is unifying fragmented payment systems worldwide by bringing together 900-plus payment methods in over 100 countries. Rapyd's investors include Stripe, General Catalyst, Oak HC/FT, Coatue, Tiger Global, Durable Capital, Latitude, Target Global, and Tal Capital. To learn more about the company that is accelerating the Fintech-as-a-Service revolution, visit www.rapyd.net , join our developer community , or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

