SESAC Honors Music Composers and Publishers at Annual Event

LOS ANGELES, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SESAC Performing Rights hosted its annual Film & Television Composer Awards at the Casa del Mar in Santa Monica, California, on Thursday, June 2. The invitation-only event was attended by some of the industry's top executives, publishers, and composers. The awards dinner honored SESAC's top composers in the categories of film, network television, local television, cable television, and streaming media.

(PRNewsfoto/SESAC Holdings, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"This year seems particularly special, as we join together to celebrate the achievements of our writers," said Erin Collins, SESAC's Vice President of Film, Television, and Developing Media. "We're thrilled to have some new faces and honored to represent our legacy composers. We are always humbled by the incredible talent and accomplishments of our composers and grateful we can come together as a community to celebrate their successes."

Christophe Beck was honored for his film composition of Free Guy, while Andy Grush and Taylor Stewart – The Newton Brothers – were honored for The Forever Purge. In other categories, several television composers including Danny Lux, Gabriel Mann, and Jon Ehrlich, took home awards, recognizing the compositions to some of the industry's most popular shows to include A Million Little Things, Grey's Anatomy, Manifest, The Kelly Clarkson Show, The Drew Barrymore Show, and many more.

For a fill list of honorees, click here.

About SESAC Performing Rights:

SESAC Performing Rights is the second oldest PRO in the U.S. It drives efficiency in licensing for music users and enhances value for its affiliated writers, publishers, and composers by providing timely, efficient royalty collection and distribution. SESAC represents thousands of top-tier songwriters and film composers from a broad range of genres including artists such as Adele, Christophe Beck, Rosanne Cash, David Crosby, Neil Diamond, Bob Dylan, Lalah Hathaway, Kesha, Gabriel Mann and many more. SESAC Music Group is a leader and innovator in music licensing that administers public performance, mechanical, and other rights through SESAC Performing Rights and its affiliates including The Harry Fox Agency, Rumblefish, and Mint Digital Services. SESAC Music Group has offices in New York, Nashville, Los Angeles, London and Munich.

Media Contact:

Jenna Smith

SESAC Inc.

jsmith@sesac.com

615.932.7905

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SESAC Music Group