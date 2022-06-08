Edward Jones Among Latest Organizations To Join Operation HOPE's Financial Literacy for All (FL4A) Movement

Denison Yachting and Edward Jones commit to join 10-year, financial wellbeing initiative designed to drive cultural relevancy with awareness and impact.

ATLANTA, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial Literacy for All, a national initiative to support embedding financial literacy into American culture, today announced the next wave of prominent private sector companies who are committing their organizations to the movement.

Denison Yachting and Edward Jones have joined other top-tier organizations including founding members Walmart, Disney, NFL, NBA, Delta Air Lines, Walgreens, Bank of America, Khan Academy, PayPal and Ares Management, and key members BlackRock, FICO, First Horizon Bank, iHeart Media, Mastercard, NASCAR, Nasdaq, Nextdoor, NIKE, Santander, Shopify, TIME for Kids, Truist, Uber and U.S. Bank as part of this first-of-its-kind coalition.

"We are honored that our newest members, whose reach extends across every segment of society, have elected to lend their influential voice to this cause," said John Hope Bryant, Founder and CEO of Operation HOPE. "We look forward to partnering with Denison Yachting, Edward Jones and Wells Fargo to grow our impact as we continue to work helping everyone build a better future for themselves and their families."

Launched May 20, 2021, this 10-year commitment co-chaired by Walmart CEO Doug McMillon and John Hope Bryant, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Atlanta-based Operation HOPE, Inc., will reach millions of youth and working adults enabling them to achieve greater financial success for themselves and their families. Underscoring the need for financial capability, the National Financial Educators Council estimates that financial illiteracy costs American families an estimated $415 billion each year.

To follow the progress of "Financial Literacy for All," please visit FL4A.org.

About Edward Jones:

Edward Jones, a FORTUNE 500 firm headquartered in St. Louis, provides financial services in the U.S. and, through its affiliate, in Canada. Every aspect of the firm's business, from the investments its financial advisors offer to the location of its branch offices caters to individual investors and businesses. The firm's nearly 19,000 financial advisors serve more than 7 million clients with a total of $1.8 trillion in assets under care. The Edward Jones website is www.edwardjones.com, and its recruiting Web site is www.careers.edwardjones.com. Member SIPC.

At Edward Jones, we believe in the power of financial knowledge and a personal approach to build long-lasting financial strength. That's why we create deep relationships and provide tailored resources to educate and support people in creating intergenerational wealth for themselves and those around them. This philosophy comes to life in many ways, including our Financial Fitness program, designed to address financial health among younger generations, and our Grassroots Task Force, which serves as our voice for the individual investor in our nation's capital.

About Denison Yachting:

An American yachting family since 1948 specializing in superyacht, new boat, brokerage, charter, crew and more.

