FINN PARTNERS NAMES NIKO FELIX AS PARTNER IN RAPIDLY GROWING GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY PRACTICE

NEW YORK, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global independent marketing and communications firm FINN Partners has announced that Niko Felix has been appointed as Partner within FINN's Global Technology Practice.

In this newly created position, Felix will be responsible for developing integrated media programs, driving new and organic growth opportunities, and providing media strategy counsel across geographies. Felix will be based in San Francisco, California.

"Today, technology and digitization have become key elements of corporate storytelling for most of our clients," said Sabrina Guttman, Managing Partner, Global Technology Practice Lead, FINN Partners. "Niko's expertise in technology storytelling, and his in-depth knowledge of the media landscape, will be a great benefit not only to our Technology Practice but to the agency as a whole."

Felix joins FINN after ten years at Outcast, where he most recently served as Vice President of Media Strategy. He brings with him 15 years of in-house and agency experience, with success creating media strategies and campaigns for established companies and startups across the technology sector. From consumer tech, AI and enterprise software, to space, sports and cannabis, Felix has partnered with brands such as AWS, Blue Origin, FOX Sports, the NFL, Oculus, OpenAI, Project Kuiper, Spotify, Weedmaps and more.

"What an honor to join FINN Partners," said Felix. "I'm grateful for the opportunity to join a company that puts people first, that is driven by values and a culture of inclusivity, and whose goals are to improve our communities through real purpose and action. I look forward to achieving success with FINN."

