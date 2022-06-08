icometrix Announces DocPanel to Introduce icobrain Portfolio

LEUVEN, Belgium and CHICAGO, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- icometrix announced today that DocPanel has selected the icobrain portfolio to strengthen its AI imaging capability and transform the market for people with traumatic brain injury.

The new collaboration has been announced during the official economic mission of the Belgian Government in the United States of America, lead by Her Royal Highness Princess Astrid of Belgium. It is the largest Belgian mission ever to the United States. Special attention in the program goes to the Health, Biotechnology, Pharmaceuticals, and Artificial Intelligence sector; all sectors for which icometrix will further explore new opportunities.

Users of the DocPanel marketplace will now have access to icometrix's AI software, offering volumetric quantifications of brain MR, including diffusion tensor MRI (or DTI), and CT for people with Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI), different forms of dementia, epilepsy, and multiple sclerosis.

"DocPanel's partnership with icometrix is groundbreaking," said Philip Templeton, MD FACR, Founder and Chief Innovation Officer of DocPanel. "Participating customers will now have access to a platform with tools for neurological disorders such as multiple sclerosis, dementia, epilepsy and TBI. icobrain, allows DocPanel to provide a larger solution to imaging centers, law offices, and hospital clients who need high quality reporting for traumatic brain injury cases."

DocPanel's unique, on-demand diagnostic imaging marketplace serves over 175 healthcare providers across the United States. In addition, DocPanel provides second opinions for patients in over 50 countries around the world. DocPanel's selected icometrix as their strategic partner for TBI and DTI reporting, and beyond.

"With icobrain, we help radiologists and their referring physicians to make more informed decisions for patients with neurological disorders. DocPanel will bring icobrain to more specialized radiologists in the United States, which will undoubtedly lead to a higher level of diagnosis and follow-up on neurological disorders." says Dirk Smeets PhD, VP Clinical Applications, "It is great to be able to provide a full clinical package with our CT and MRI products for better patient care."

"The availability of the icometrix portfolio of AI software for neuroimaging is a tremendous boost for me in clinical practice." said Dr. Alyssa Watanabe, DocPanel Radiologist. "The quantitative analytics add value to my reports and enhance my job satisfaction in providing quality interpretations."

About icometrix

icometrix offers AI solutions to obtain clinically meaningful data from MR and CT scans. Its icobrain portfolio incorporates brain volumetrics for patients with neurological conditions in clinical practice. Today, icometrix is internationally active in over 100 clinical practices and works with healthcare providers and pharmaceutical companies on the evaluation of drug trials for neurological diseases.

About DocPanel

DocPanel is the world's first on-demand, pay-as-you-go, contract-free service offering radiological reads, second opinions, educational consults, and diagnoses from high-caliber, subspecialty radiologists coming from prestigious academic hospitals in the United States.

