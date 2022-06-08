New Survey Shows Majority of Cannabis Consumption is Attributable to Consumers' Desires to Address Health and Wellness Concerns

62% of Americans Would Prefer Cannabis Over Pharmaceuticals When Treating a Medical Issue

WAKEFIELD, Mass., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new survey conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, finds that 91% of adults aged 21+ who have ever consumed cannabis have done so for health and wellness purposes. The findings offer important takeaways revealing people's attitudes toward both cannabis and the desire for holistic health and wellness, as 75% of Americans say they would prefer holistic solutions over pharmaceuticals to treat a medical issue when possible, with 62% of people saying they would prefer to use cannabis rather than pharmaceuticals to treat a medical issue.

According to the survey conducted online among nearly 2,000 U.S. adults ages 21+ by the independent pollster, the top health and wellness reasons Americans have consumed cannabis include:

to relax (52%)

to help with sleep (49%)

to reduce stress (44%)

to reduce anxiety (41%)

As cannabis legalization continues to sweep the United States, beliefs and behaviors surrounding consumption are shifting to become more mainstream and inclusive for patients and consumers who rely on it for a variety of health and wellness needs – from helping to relieve menstrual cramps and arthritis to supporting stress and sleep issues.

Curaleaf understands this shift and growing need for cannabis solutions, and places an emphasis on accessibility and approachability of a variety of products for individuals seeking alternatives for their health and wellness needs. The Company continues to be a wellness destination with 130 retail locations, and an assortment of cannabis products in different form factors, including an upcoming wellness line expected to launch later this summer.

"Educating consumers on how cannabis can be leveraged to support everyday health and wellness needs is critical to destigmatizing the plant and providing consumers with more choices to best fit their personal lifestyle," said Dr. Stacia Woodcock, Clinical Cannabis Pharmacist for Curaleaf New York. "There are a wide variety of ways to consume cannabis safely, and many formulations actually have minimal intoxicating effects. Different product options with various ratios of THC and CBD give patients the opportunity to consume cannabis in a way that works with their lifestyle and comfort level."

The survey also found that 88% of those who have consumed cannabis as an alternative and/or in addition to pharmaceutical treatments feel that doing so has improved their overall well-being. In fact, 86% of those who have leveraged cannabis for health or wellness would recommend cannabis to a friend or family member for medical reasons.

For the full results of the survey please click here.

About Curaleaf Holdings

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis with a mission to improve lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around consumption. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the Company and its brands, including Curaleaf and Select, provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. In the United States, Curaleaf currently operates in 22 states with 133 dispensaries, 26 cultivation sites, and employs over 5,700 team members. Curaleaf International is the largest vertically integrated cannabis company in Europe with a unique supply and distribution network throughout the European market, bringing together pioneering science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction and production. Curaleaf is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information, please visit https://ir.curaleaf.com.

*Survey Method:

This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Curaleaf from March 8-10, 2022, among 1,953 adults ages 21+, among whom 1,095 have ever used cannabis. The sampling precision of Harris online polls is measured by using a Bayesian credible interval. For this study, the sample data is accurate to within + 2.8 percentage points using a 95% confidence level. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact kaplowcuraleaf@kaplow.com.

