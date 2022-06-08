NÜTRL VODKA SELTZER WILL HELP YOU "GRADUATE" TO THE NEXT PHASE OF LIFE, ÜPGRADE YOUR SELTZER, AND PAY YOU TO MOVE OUT ON YOUR OWN

Anheuser-Busch's NÜTRL Hosts The Seltzer Graduation in NYC, Including a Commencement Speech by SNL's Chris Redd

NEW YORK, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NÜTRL Vodka Seltzer, the new light and refreshing hard seltzer with a deliciously clean taste, is here to help consumers "graduate" to the next stage of life and upgrade their seltzers, leaving behind the basic beverages of their past.

Actor, Comedian and Saturday Night Live cast member Chris Redd delivers commencement address at “The Seltzer Graduation” presented by NÜTRL Vodka Seltzer, a ceremony and party at New York City’s Hudson Yards to celebrate graduating to the next phase in life and better hard seltzer choices, like NÜTRL Vodka Seltzer. Credit: Bryan Bedder via Getty Images (PRNewswire)

As part of its campaign to kick-start this next phase of life and hard seltzer choices, NÜTRL will help one lucky winner upgrade their living situation and graduate from sharing a space with roommates to living solo – plus a year's supply of NÜTRL. NÜTRL is an easy to drink hard seltzer made with three simple ingredients: vodka, seltzer and real juice.

This ultimate upgrade opportunity is launching on the heels of NÜTRL's Seltzer Graduation event on June 7, a "graduation" ceremony and party at New York City's Hudson Yards to celebrate the graduation to a better tasting hard seltzer. Actor, comedian and Saturday Night Live star Chris Redd delivered the commencement speech to the graduating class of hard seltzer drinkers, which was followed by a party honoring the Seltzer Grads who made the upgrade to NÜTRL. Guests were treated to "upgrade stations" showing how easy it is to elevate their wellness, food, style, travel and more. Highlights from the upgrade stations include hair and makeup styling, beard grooming, professional headshots, tarot card readings, on-site massages and facial treatments and travel giveaways.

"When I was in my mid-twenties, I wish someone took me by the shoulders and shook me into realizing I needed to throw away the 2-in-1 shampoo and conditioner and stop sleeping on a futon on the floor – if this sounds like you, it's time to grow up," said actor, comedian and Saturday Night Live star, Chris Redd. "I'm honored to have addressed the first NÜTRL graduating class and to help people upgrade their adult beverages and their lives – something that took me a long time to do."

"NÜTRL is here to help people graduate to that next phase of life, starting with their hard seltzers," says Marisa Siegel, Head of Marketing RTD Spirits, Anheuser-Busch. "We're excited for people everywhere to experience the simple and refreshing taste of NÜTRL. Cheers to upgrading your seltzer and upgrading your summer."

To enter NÜTRL's Upgrade Your Seltzer sweepstakes, anyone 21+ across the U.S. simply need to follow NÜTRL @NUTRLUSA and comment on NÜTRL's social posts on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter using the hashtag #UpgradeYourSeltzer and #Sweepstakes for the chance to win $15,000 plus a year's worth of NÜTRL. The sweepstakes is live starting June 7 and ends on June 24.

Made with real, simple ingredients – vodka, seltzer and fruit juice – NÜTRL Vodka Seltzer offers a deliciously clean taste, proving that when it comes to the superior seltzer choice, simple means more. In fact, in taste tests, 90% of consumers prefer NÜTRL's taste versus competitors (Source: Anheuser-Busch Consumer Testing). At just 100 calories and an ABV of 4.5%, NÜTRL is gluten free and its core variety pack includes no added sugar.

About NÜTRL

NÜTRL is a vodka-based seltzer made with simple ingredients: vodka, seltzer and real fruit juice. Light and refreshing with a deliciously clean taste, NÜTRL is 100 calories, gluten free and has an ABV of 4.5%. NUTRL is available nationwide in three variety pack flavors: Fruit Variety Pack, which includes Pineapple, Mango, Raspberry and Watermelon; Lemonade Variety Pack, which includes Classic Lemonade, Blackberry Lemonade, Peach Lemonade and Strawberry Lemonade; and Cranberry Variety Pack, which includes Classic Cranberry, Cranberry Orange, Cranberry Grapefruit and Cranberry Apple.

For more information, visit www.nutrlusa.com or follow along on social media via Instagram @Nutrl.USA.

About Anheuser-Busch

At Anheuser-Busch, our purpose is to create a future with more cheers. We are always looking to serve up new ways to meet life's moments, dream big to move our industry forward, and make a meaningful impact in the world. We hope to build a future that everyone can celebrate, and everyone can share. For more than 160 years, Anheuser-Busch has carried on a legacy of brewing great-tasting, high-quality beers that have satisfied beer drinkers for generations. Today, we own and operate more than 120 facilities, including breweries, wholesaler distribution centers, agricultural facilities and packaging plants, and have more than 19,000 colleagues across the United States. We are home to several of America's most loved beer brands, including Budweiser, Bud Light, Michelob ULTRA and Stella Artois, as well as a number of regional brands that provide beer drinkers with a choice of the best-tasting craft beers in the industry. From responsible drinking programs and emergency drinking water donations to industry-leading sustainability efforts, we are guided by our unwavering commitment to supporting the communities we call home. For more information, visit www.anheuser-busch.com or follow Anheuser-Busch on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

