Filippo Berio Introduces Industry-Leading Sustainable Packaging and New Products at Summer Fancy Food Show 2022

rPET packaging, vegan products highlight brand's commitment to sustainability and innovation

LYNDHURST, N.J., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Filippo Berio, the 155 year-old Italian brand and one of the nation's top-selling olive oil brands, will introduce its new, more sustainable packaging and new product offerings at the 2022 Summer Fancy Food Show, June 12-14, at the Jacob K. Javits Center in New York. The Filippo Berio booth, No. 2928-2930, will be located in the Italian pavilion at Level 3.

Filippo Berio Extra Virgin Olive Oil. (PRNewswire)

Filippo Berio's planet-friendly packaging is just one illustration of the brand's long-term commitment to sustainability

Sustainable rPET packaging

Filippo Berio's newly shaped olive oil bottle, which is more ergonomic and visually impactful for enhanced shelf presence and visibility, is made of 50% rPET (recycled polyethylene terephthalate). rPET bottles require less energy to produce than PET plastic bottles, while also helping to minimize plastic waste and reduce demand for new petrochemical resource extraction.

Filippo Berio USA is the first among the leading companies in the U.S. olive oil category to introduce a recyclable bottle made from 50% recycled plastic (rPET).

"Consumers are increasingly seeking out products with recycled and recyclable packaging," said Marco de Ceglie, CEO of Filippo Berio USA, "and we hope others in the sector will join us in supporting the transition to a circular economy. We all need to do our part to minimize our environmental impact, and we're proud to take another step forward in this process of continuous improvement."

Filippo Berio's planet-friendly packaging is just one illustration of the brand's long-term commitment to sustainability, which is laid out in a comprehensive and transparent manner in the sustainability report recently released by the brand's parent company, the Salov Group.

New vegan products

While olive oil — with its many scientifically demonstrated health benefits — has long been a dietary staple of health-conscious consumers, Filippo Berio is also expanding its pesto lineup with two new vegan products in response to consumers increasingly shifting toward a more plant-based diet. The new vegan pestos being launched at the Fancy Food Show further highlight the importance Filippo Berio places on the health of both the environment and people. These products offer uncompromising taste and are certified dairy-free and gluten-free.

About Filippo Berio

The Filippo Berio brand has been committed to creating high-quality olive oil for more than 155 years. Founder Filippo Berio set forth exceptional standards of olive oil production that are still rigorously followed today, with each bottle sold bearing his signature as a seal of the finest olive oil and the brand's promise of quality. Filippo Berio's distinctive olive oils are complemented by a selection of pestos, vinegars, balsamic and glazes, all featuring the finest ingredients and high production standards. The brand is currently sold in more than 75 countries. In the United States, Filippo Berio is marketed by Filippo Berio USA, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Salov Group, based in Lucca, Italy. For more information, visit www.filippoberio.com.

Filippo Berio. (PRNewswire)

