How to Find Chlorine Alternatives to Keep Your Pool Clean

Frogproducts.com; King Technology

HOPKINS, Minn., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Even though pool and hot tub store's shelves are stocked with chlorine, rumblings of a chlorine shortage are worrying pool owners.

Keep your pool clean with less chlorine

Chlorine worries aren't unfounded, pool stores are limiting quantities due to national shortages.

"There isn't enough supply to handle all the demand for chlorine that's out there," Bob Jones of American Sales, Chicago states in a news report by MSN.

Once store shelves are empty, people may not be able to find chlorine. If they do, they'll pay more.

What will happen in August, when the backyard pool is the only way to escape the sweltering heat?

The truth is people have always wanted to use less chlorine in their pools and hot tubs.

A June 2015 survey by Metrix Lab reported that "8 out of 10 pool owners report some anxiety with chlorine use," and "7 out of 10 pool owners report a strong interest in reducing chlorine use."

When water is balanced chlorine is effective at killing bacteria, but it's not easy to manage. Most people use too much, which makes water harsh on skin, hair, swimsuits and surfaces.

Finding alternatives can turn out to be just what people have wanted all along, but that's not easy. The market has thousands of products from expensive systems that must be professionally installed (then repaired and replaced) to treatments with amazing claims. Finding effective alternatives to keep pool water clean is difficult. And people don't want to become chemists to figure it out.

The Environmental Protection Agency, EPA, is one reliable source. They exist to protect people and ensure that product claims are true. Registering a product with the EPA is rigorous and demanding; requirements are stringent and can take years to complete. Very few pool sanitizers are registered with the EPA.

FROG® products are registered with the EPA. That means claims are true; they've been tested and verified.

FROG products use a patented mineral formula and 50% less* chlorine to effectively sanitize pools. The products are prefilled, so consumers don't have to touch it, measure it or purchase chlorine separately.

Minerals take the pressure off chlorine because they fight bacteria.

FROG is the only brand of mineral and low chlorine complete sanitizers registered with the EPA.

*Compared to the minimum EPA recommended chlorine level of 1.0 ppm for a stabilized swimming pool.

