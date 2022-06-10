YANIRA'S WORLD: SELLING THE AMERICAN DREAM NOW STREAMING, CELEBRATES RED CARPET AFFAIR

ORLANDO, Fla., June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Orlando Science Center, an award-winning science museum in Orlando, Florida, rolled out the red carpet on Friday, June 4 to celebrate the premiere of Yanira's World: Selling the American Dream, now streaming exclusively on YouTube. The new reality series follows Latina powerhouse Yanira Suarez and her team of 40 experienced real estate professionals on their journey to overcoming the unique hurdle today's first-time Latino home buyers face.

Yanira Suarez, Star of Yanira's World: Selling the American Dream (PRNewswire)

"The real estate market is growing at a record-breaking pace – it's about time we break down the barriers so many Latinx first-time home buyers face today, and give them the equal chance to reach their version of the American dream like everyone else," stated Yanira. "The premiere of our series is just the start to setting a precedent for generations to come."

The stage was set at the 200,000 square foot facility, chosen by the real estate mogul, to officially premiere the docuseries. Each floor of the interactive museum was transformed to create a captivating environment. On the main floor, all 200 guests were welcomed with glitz and glamour on the red carpet by the reality TV star who brought her A-glam. Appearances were made by Central Florida leaders and celebrities.

After the red carpet, guests were then directed to the second level of the museum for the private screening of the first episode of the series.

In the premiere episode, Yanira helps a Dominican family from New York find their dream home in Florida after the couple had several failed attempts to buying a property with nine other realtors.

The first six episodes debuted on YouTube on Sunday, June 5 around the world. New episodes are currently in production.

"The mission to demystify the path of building wealth has only just begun, but the successful premiere of the series shows there is a true need for this kind of hope. It's a true testament to the difference we're making in the lives of so many Latinos abroad."

After the premiere, guests were treated to an exclusive night out on the Finfrock Terrace with panoramic views of Downtown Orlando crafted cocktails, hors d'oeuvres and a DJ to celebrate.

About "Yanira's World: Selling the American Dream"

Yanira Suarez, a Puerto Rican multi-million-dollar producer, real estate broker and owner of Queen Homes, along with her team of 40 real estate professionals, embark on a journey to overcoming the unique hurdles today's first-time Latino home buyers face. The six-episode docuseries follows her team as they meet with homebuyers to help overcome their challenges, demystifying the path to wealth, to make their real estate dreams come true.

