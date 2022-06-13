The Kinetix Group Earns Great Place to Work Certification

NEW YORK, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kinetix Group (TKG) announced that it has been certified as a Great Place to Work by the Great Place to Work® Institute.

Great Place to Work Certification demonstrates that a company has created an excellent employee experience. The score reflects independent analysis and feedback captured from the company's employees.

Feedback comes through the Trust Index survey, which has been used to assess employee experience for workplaces around the globe and incorporates five dimensions: credibility, respect, fairness, pride and camaraderie. In the survey, 98% of TKG employees said that the company is a great place to work.

When asked about the company culture, 96% of employees said people care about each other.

"From the very beginning, John and I started out with a vision of creating a stimulating work environment that offered a balance between home and work, where employees felt valued as people first," said Sarah McNulty, president and co-founder of TKG. "Great Place to Work is a wonderful recognition of this goal. Best of all, this certification reflects the voice of the staff, not just leadership. We want to thank everyone who comes to work at TKG each day. They are the ones who make it great."

Additionally, 98% of employees said that people are given a lot of responsibility.

"Sarah and I believe our close, long-term customer relationships are due to the trust in employees' consistent ability to deliver innovative, quality projects–guided by a committed client-team partnership model. The clients sense that our employees enjoy and respect the company culture. We thank them for voting TKG a great place to work," added John Strapp, chairman and co-founder of TKG.

For more information about TKG's Great Place To Work Certification, please visit here. To learn about employment opportunities, visit thekinetixgroup.com/culture/ or contact Rachna Pawar, executive vice president at TKG at rachnap@thekinetixgroup.com.

TKG empowers life science companies to effectively engage with health system and payer customers by developing strategies and real-world solutions aimed at impacting the right patient, at the right time, with the right care. TKG also works directly with health systems and payers to build and implement value-based delivery models for identified patient populations. To learn more, go to www.thekinetixgroup.com .

