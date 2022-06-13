Marvel and the Comic-Con Museum Celebrate Spider-Man's 60th Anniversary at Night at the Comic-Con Museum

A special event taking place on Opening Night of the 53rd San Diego Comic-Con – July 20, 2022

SAN DIEGO, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Comic-Con Museum will be honoring the world's favorite web-slinging Super Hero as the fourth inductee into its Museum Character Hall of Fame at Night at the Comic-Con Museum, – a special event that will take place on Comic-Con's Preview Night, July 20, 2022.

MARVEL'S SPIDER-MAN TO BE CELEBRATED AS FOURTH COMIC-CON MUSEUM CHARACTER HALL OF FAME INDUCTEE

Night at the Comic-Con Museum will serve as a celebration of the Comic-Con Museum in San Diego's Balboa Park and feature a special induction ceremony honoring Spider-Man. The event will include a unique opportunity to experience Marvel's Spider-Man: Beyond Amazing - The Exhibition, which opens on July 1. In addition to the displays of art, costumes, and interactive experiences in the exhibit, the event will feature live entertainment, special guests, food, and drink.

The Comic-Con Museum Character Hall of Fame pays tribute to the timeless characters who have shaped popular arts and culture. On July 20, Spider-Man will be recognized for his impact on pop culture. With the generous support and participation of Marvel Entertainment, the event will celebrate the 60th anniversary of Spider-Man.

"Ever since his debut in 1962, Spider-Man has stood the test of time as one of the most iconic, inspiring, and influential characters in pop culture, capturing the imagination of fans all around the world," said C.B. Cebulski, Editor-in-Chief of Marvel Comics. "Whether you grew up following Spider-Man's adventures in comics, television, video games, or films, no other character embodies the heart and humor of Marvel quite like Peter. We're thrilled to pay tribute to Spider-Man's long-lasting legacy, and we're honored to see him join the Comic-Con Museum Character Hall of Fame."

"Comic-Con celebrates comics and related popular arts during four exciting days each summer," commented Rita Vandergaw, Executive Director of the Comic-Con Museum. "The new Comic-Con Museum is here to extend that experience to visitors throughout the year. We are thrilled to be a part of the celebration of Spider-Man's 60th anniversary and to welcome him into the Comic-Con Museum Character Hall of Fame."

About Marvel Entertainment:

Marvel Entertainment, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company, is one of the world's most prominent character-based entertainment companies, built on a proven library of more than 8,000 characters featured in a variety of media for over eighty years. Marvel utilizes its character franchises in entertainment, licensing, publishing, games, and digital media.

More information at marvel.com. © 2022 MARVEL

About Comic-Con Museum:

SAN DIEGO COMIC CONVENTION (Comic-Con International) is a California Nonprofit Public Benefit Corporation organized for charitable purposes and dedicated to creating the general public's awareness of and appreciation for comics and related popular art forms, including participation in and support of public presentations, conventions, exhibits, museums and other public outreach activities which celebrate the historic and ongoing contribution of comics to art and culture. The Comic-Con Museum , a division of San Diego Comic Convention, was established to deliver on the parent organization's mission year-round. This is accomplished through engaging exhibits, educational programming, world-class events, arts promotion, and community collaboration. To get involved with the Comic-Con Museum and learn more about its mission and programming, visit www.comicconmuseum.org . Get daily updates on social media at facebook.com/ComicConMuseum , twitter.com/ComicConMuseum , or follow us on Instagram @comicconmuseum .

Event sponsorship packages and tickets are available immediately via the event website comic-con.museum/night

