QYOU Media India Expands its Digital Footprint Via One Plus on Smart TV's

All Four Channels Currently Available Including The Q, Q Marathi, Q Kahaniyan and Q Comedistaan

MUMBAI, India and TORONTO, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - QYOU Media Inc. (TSXV: QYOU) (OTCQB: QYOUF) has announced that QYOU Media India Pvt. Ltd., is launching flagship channel The Q, the company's Hindi language youth oriented channel, now available in over 125 million TV households and to over 680 million users via OTT, mobile and app based platforms in India along with previously announced new channels Q Marathi, Q Kahaniyan and Q Comedistaan on One Plus Smart TV systems via their Oxygen Play content discovery platform.

Leading global technology provider, One Plus, has become a leader in mobile phone, Smart TV and other consumer electronics categories with their motto "Never Settle." In India, they have become known for delivering high quality products at more accessible price points to push the concept of a connected ecosystem led by Smart TV's in Indian homes. The Q channels have been launched on a free ad supported basis via the interface of Oxygen Play and are monetized on a revenue share basis.

Via its unique proposition for driving synergies between linear TV and digital, QYOU Media India has become one of India's youngest and fastest growing entertainment brands. QYOU Media India continues to capture newer and wider audience segments by strengthening its presence on Smart TV's for its growing channel offerings through partnerships with leading television and mobile device manufacturers. The burgeoning growth of Smart TV's in India supports the company's core ethos of expanding its digital footprint in partnership with the large scale Indian distribution partners and OEM's. The young entertainment brand's leading channels - The Q, Q Marathi, Q Kahaniyan and Q Comedistaan are currently available across 70+ Smart TVs in India in addition to One Plus including Samsung TV Plus, MiTV, TCL, Videocon, Haier, LLOYD, MarQ by Flipkart, Sansui, Hyundai, Daiwa and Croma, among others.

Speaking on strengthening its digital presence via Smart TV's, Curt Marvis, CEO and Co-Founder of QYOU Media Inc. said, "All of our efforts in India are driven by a focus on the pulse of young India and providing our viewers with seamless access to our content through these partnerships. Since our launch in India, we have seen tremendous growth opportunities for a young entertainment brand like ours to reach our target audience via Smart TV's. With partnerships with brands like OnePlus, we aim to further strengthen our presence and expand our digital distribution footprint across the country creating with QYOU Media India a holistic network of youth oriented content offerings available across all digital and broadcast based platforms."

About QYOU Media

QYOU Media operates in India and the United States producing and distributing content created by social media and digital content stars and creators. In India, via our flagship brand, The Q and the recently launched Q Marathi and Q Kahaniyan and Q Comedistaan, we curate, produce and distribute premium content including television networks and VOD for cable and satellite television, OTT, mobile phones, smart TV's and app based platforms. Our India based influencer marketing division, Chtrbox, is among India's leading influencer marketing platforms connecting brands and social media influencers. In the United States, we create and manage influencer marketing campaigns for major film studios, game publishers and brands. Founded and created by industry veterans from Lionsgate, MTV, Disney and Sony, QYOU Media's millennial and Gen Z-focused content reaches more than one billion consumers around the world every month. Experience our work at www.qyoumedia.com and www.theq.tv

