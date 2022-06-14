Acrolinx and Oncrawl Announce Unique Technology Partnership

Enterprise Content Impact Platform uses SEO and data science technology to power its latest product offering

BERLIN and WALTHAM, Mass., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Acrolinx, a global leader in helping the world's largest enterprises create higher-impact content, is excited to announce a unique partnership with Oncrawl, the SEO and data platform powered by the industry-leading SEO Crawler and Log Analyzer.

Acrolinx's newest product offering — the Content Cube — recognizes the need for enterprises to measure the impact of their digital content strategies. It gives marketers clear insight into their content's success by aligning performance metrics with content quality data, and uncovering areas for improvement. Acrolinx is using Oncrawl's industry-leading, powerful website crawler to provide website content for the Content Cube to analyze.

Acrolinx chose to power the Content Cube with Oncrawl because of its versatility and comprehensive crawling technologies. Consequently, our solution can handle even the most inhospitable, uncrawlable websites, revealing accurate and valuable data for our customers. Through its capacity to scan the maximum amount of website content, Oncrawl uncovers missed opportunities for increased engagement and identifies potential website pages that put brand reputation at risk. The Content Cube collects performance data from Oncrawl's crawl and combines it with the Acrolinx quality scores, providing guidance for content improvement.

Acrolinx and Oncrawl look forward to future developments together. With technologies that are complementary on a conceptual level — Oncrawl helps enterprises make content easily indexable by search engines to drive more traffic to it, while Acrolinx helps enterprises create impactful content that leads to conversions — we're excited to bring more insights to our customers together.

"The Content Cube provides concrete benefits to users, and we're excited to continue to work with Acrolinx on integrating our crawl technologies into specific solutions. Access to website data is the key to every successful campaign, whether for increased visibility or improved engagement," confirms François Goube, CEO and Founder of Oncrawl.

About Acrolinx

Acrolinx is the leader in content impact. Our AI-powered software improves the quality, fitness, and performance of enterprise content. Acrolinx customers increase their content's value by streamlining its creation, governing it against established writing guidelines, and improving its impact over time. Acrolinx helps Fortune 2000 companies eliminate editorial bottlenecks, quality issues, budget overruns, and compliance risks from their content supply chain. Learn more at acrolinx.com .

About Oncrawl

Oncrawl is an enterprise SEO and data platform powered by data science and machine learning. The solution helps more than a thousand clients in 66 countries to improve their organic traffic, rankings, and revenues by opening Google's black box. Clients include Rakuten, Canon, Lastminute.com, Forbes, and other major companies.

Driven by a strong technical spirit, Oncrawl gives search marketers easy access to the data they need by providing the tools, analysis, and reports to support the entire SEO process. In 2021, Oncrawl became the most awarded SEO platform with multiple awards at the US, UK, Canadian, Global, European, APAC and Mena Search Awards. Learn more at oncrawl.com .

Contact: Charlotte Baxter-Read, charlotte.baxter-read@acrolinx.com

