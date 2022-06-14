Asset Management Distribution Executive Ben Ruffel Joins Kudu Investment Management

NEW YORK, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kudu Investment Management, LLC (Kudu), an independent provider of permanent capital solutions to asset and wealth managers, today announced that Ben Ruffel has joined the firm as director of distribution strategies, a new position, effective June 13.

Ruffel is responsible for supporting Kudu's 18 partner firms, which collectively manage $70 billion in assets, as they explore and develop opportunities in new and existing market segments. He is based in New York.

Before joining Kudu, Ruffel was a vice president and account manager for PIMCO. Earlier, he was senior analyst, client services at NISA Investment Advisors.

"Our goal with Kudu has always been to build a like-minded community of the finest independent boutique asset and wealth managers," said Rob Jakacki, CEO. "Ben, with his innovative ideas and experience at world-class managers, will be a dedicated resource, offering advice and support on growth strategies and competitive positioning."

Ruffel is a CFA charterholder and has an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. He holds a bachelor's degree in European and Russian history from Washington and Lee University.

About Kudu Investment Management

Kudu provides long-term capital solutions—including generational ownership transfers, management buyouts, acquisition and growth finance, as well as liquidity for legacy partners—to asset and wealth managers globally. Kudu was founded in 2015 and is backed by capital partners White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE: WTM) and MassMutual. For more information, please visit www.kuduinvestment.com

Media Contacts

Richard Chimberg/Margaret Kirch Cohen

Newton Park PR

+1 617-312-4281/+1 847-507-2229

rich@newtonparkpr.com

margaret@newtonparkpr.com

View original content:

SOURCE Kudu Investment Management, LLC