Atrium Health's Levine Children's Hospital Named a "Best Children's Hospital" for 15th Consecutive Year

Only children's hospital in region ranked among top 50; recognized in eight pediatric specialties

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the 15th consecutive year, Atrium Health's Levine Children's Hospital has been recognized as one of U.S. News & World Report's "Best Children's Hospitals." This year, the hospital ranked among the top 50 in the country in eight pediatric specialties and remains the only children's hospital in Charlotte to be given this prominent distinction.

"What remains most important is the opportunity to provide each child with individualized, friendly care close to home."

"It's amazing to think that Levine Children's Hospital first opened its doors to our community 15 years ago, earning the title of a 'Best Children's Hospital' every single year since," said Eugene A. Woods, president and CEO of Atrium Health. "This recognition speaks to the dedication of our incredible teammates, who work tirelessly to serve our youngest patients – and their families – with superior care. It's not only about finding the best and safest treatment options for each individual patient, but also about adding a warm, personal touch to every experience. That's what sets Atrium Health apart from all the rest."

U.S. News & World Report's Best Children's Hospitals rankings are considered the most comprehensive source of quality-related information on U.S. pediatric hospitals. Rankings are determined based on key clinical data from nearly 200 medical centers, through a detailed survey that looks at measures such as reputation, patient and family satisfaction, patient safety and outcomes, infection prevention and compliance with best practices.

Levine Children's Hospital received a top 50 national ranking in the following specialties:

Cardiology & Heart Surgery

Gastroenterology & GI Surgery

Neonatology

Nephrology

Neurology & Neurosurgery

Orthopedics

Pulmonology & Lung Surgery

Urology

"When we opened in 2007, we made a commitment to offer the community the highest quality care, in the most compassionate way," said Dr. Stacy Nicholson, president of Atrium Health Levine Children's. "Now, we care for more than 130,000 patients every year. While we are proud to provide many of the region's top, innovative technologies and therapies, what remains most important is the opportunity to provide each child with individualized, friendly care close to home."

With a shared vision to consistently expand and improve care available to patients, Levine Children's Hospital has been recognized for outstanding clinical care and milestones, including:

Launching the only pediatric heart surgery program in the region, which performed 19 pediatric heart transplants in 2021 – the most on the entire East coast – and the only program to care for patients with congenital heart disease from before birth through adulthood.

Serving as the first team in the Charlotte region to offer a new, FDA-approved therapy for irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) in children and teens.

Creating the largest pediatric dialysis center in the Carolinas and the largest Level IV Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) in the area, with the highest level of expert care for families.

Establishing the region's first and only accredited cystic fibrosis center and the region's only orthopedic congenital hand program.

Forming the largest team of pediatric epilepsy providers in the area, with state-of-the-art technologies.

Providing the region's only robot-assisted urologic surgery, helping urology rank as a top 50 specialty for the first time since Levine Children's Hospital's establishment.

"Being nationally recognized as a top children's hospital is an honor that continues to humble and strengthen us over time," said Callie Dobbins, senior vice president of Levine Children's. "Achieving this status is something that must be earned through clinical excellence, which is why we treat each day as a unique opportunity to improve the value of what we bring to our patients and their families. The medical milestones we have achieved over the past year were fulfilled with the sole purpose of providing families peace of mind that their children are receiving the best care at Levine Children's."

In addition to more than 30 specialty clinical programs, the families cared for by Atrium Health Levine Children's have access to an entire network of children's services, including the area's only Level I pediatric trauma center in the region. With over 150 pediatricians across North Carolina and South Carolina, families across the region have immediate access to best-in-class primary care, with a direct line to Levine Children's Hospital should a child need the specialized level of care available there.

