Dynamix Physical Therapy and Rehab 2 Perform Earn Top Awards at Ascend 2022

Two trailblazing physical therapy practices were recognized at the ninth annual rehab therapy business summit hosted by WebPT

PHOENIX, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WebPT, the leading rehab therapy platform for enhancing patient care and fueling business growth, recently announced Dynamix Physical Therapy as the winner of the Practice of the Year award and Rehab 2 Perform as the winner of the Innovator of the Year award. Both practices were recognized at WebPT's Ascend business summit which hosted more than 300 rehab therapists in Charlotte, N.C.

"Dynamix and Rehab 2 Perform represent the best of the industry and we were thrilled to recognize them in front of their peers at Ascend," said Heidi Jannenga, PT, DPT, ATC, Co-Founder and Chief Clinical Officer, WebPT. "Rehab therapy has been both challenged and energized by the changing healthcare environment over the past few years. Dynamix Physical Therapy and Rehab 2 Perform stand out as leaders for their ability to succeed and innovate. We hope that by recognizing their efforts and sharing their stories, they will inspire others to achieve greatness in practice alongside them."

Dynamix Physical Therapy , which was named Practice of The Year, has 12 physical therapy and sports medicine clinics serving communities in West Tennessee. The practice has grown by cultivating relationships with local athletic programs—including rural and underserved schools—and building a robust referral network all driven by a commitment to patient satisfaction and supported by a strong company culture.

"This recognition provides confirmation to our exceptionally talented team that we are accomplishing something very special which transcends any one person," said Russ Huffstetler, DPT, co-owner of Dynamix Physical Therapy. "We are beyond excited to represent the physical therapy industry as the Ascend Practice of the Year. Dynamix intends to leave a lasting legacy on the rehab profession through pursuing our mission: to be the bright spot in our customers' day while pursuing excellence in healthcare and service."

The Innovator of the Year award winner, Rehab 2 Perform , is based in the greater Washington D.C, Maryland and Virginia region. The practice blends traditional physical therapy and personal training models to provide clients with solutions that improve movement, increase physicality, and help enhance performance in all areas of life. What makes Rehab 2 Perform a true innovator in the industry is its marketing strategy, which focuses on impactful educational content they regularly provide to clients and clinicians alike, including e-books, engaging video content for Instagram and TikTok, the High Performers podcast, regular blog posts, and a newsletter with more than 15,000 subscribers.

"Innovation is part of our culture and as such, Rehab 2 Perform is honored to be named Innovator of the Year," said Josh Funk, DPT, founder and CEO of Rehab 2 Perform. "One of the most important drivers of our success has been the investment in our team and in our community. Whether we are connecting with people in the clinic, on social media, or in our new mobile R2P recovery trailer, we are aiming to help everyone in our ecosystem maximize their potential."

Ascend is the ultimate rehab therapy business summit that includes inspiring content, curated networking opportunities, educational sessions, and dynamic events for rehab therapy professionals from practices of all sizes and styles. Those who are interested in future Practice of the Year or Innovator of the Year awards subscribe to the WebPT Blog at webpt.com/blog for future updates. For more information about Ascend, visit webpt.com/ascend .

