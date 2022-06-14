Ensolum, LLC Welcomes Brian Sulzberger as Senior Managing Engineer

DALLAS, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ensolum, LLC is pleased to announce the hiring of Brian Sulzberger, Senior Managing Engineer in a new Denver, Colorado office. Mr. Sulzberger will open a new office for Ensolum on the Front Range of Colorado and assist with developing new business, expanding client relationships and hiring and managing staff.

Mr. Sulzberger is an Environmental Engineer and Geologist bringing more than 23 years of well-balanced expertise in environmental assessment, remediation and compliance projects, primarily for oil and gas clients and underground storage tank programs. He is experienced in developing the necessary resources and strategies for clients to complete projects that are high in quality, meet legal requirements, and are both safe and efficient. His primary focus is developing spill response and remediation programs and he has a high level of experience implementing regulatory compliance, negotiating with regulatory agencies on behalf of clients, and designing approaches to complicated soil and groundwater sites. He has experience communicating technical concepts and issues, particularly for projects that include complex remedial approaches.

"I have a past working relationship with Brian and am excited to partner with him on this next endeavor" states Ashley Ager, Program Manager at Ensolum. "Brian's technical background strengthens Ensolum's existing roster of environmental scientists and industrial hygiene experts. His leadership and strong reputation in the oil and gas consulting industry will springboard Ensolum's presence in the DJ Basin and provide learning and career opportunities for Ensolum staff."

About Ensolum, LLC Ensolum is a client-focused company that delivers environmental, engineering, health, safety, and industri­al hygiene services throughout the US. Ensolum offers comprehensive professional and field ser­vices to assess, prevent, and remediate environmental issues related to water, soil, waste, air quality, and facilities. Ensolum combines sustainable environmental solutions with forward thinking, cost effective, innovative and value-added technologies that balance our client's economic resources and environmental challenges and provide our clients with a competitive advantage.

