Hightower is Named to Crain's Chicago Business' List of Fastest-Growing Companies

The recognition validates Hightower's focus on investing in value-added services for advisors to drive organic growth

CHICAGO, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hightower, one of the nation's largest registered investment advisors (RIAs), today announced that the company has been named to Crain's Chicago Business' Fast 50 list, recognized as one of the Chicago area's 50 fastest-growing businesses.

Over the past year, Hightower has continued to drive significant growth, a result of both organic growth and robust mergers and acquisitions activity. In 2021, the company grew organically at an annualized 9% (including net new assets, not market appreciation), far exceeding the RIA industry average of less than 5%. Last year, Hightower completed 13 M&A transactions, and the company has announced three so far in 2022, resulting in substantial year-over-year revenue and EBITDA growth. As of March 31, 2022, Hightower's assets under management were $117.7 billion, and assets under administration were approximately $141.5 billion. The company has 123 advisory businesses in 34 states and the District of Columbia.

"We believe strong, sustainable growth separates great companies from the rest," said Hightower Chairman and CEO Bob Oros. "It is the ultimate testimony to the capabilities and experience delivered to our advisors and their clients. While M&A is key to our business strategy, we firmly believe that organic growth is the most important metric for healthy growth. Over the past few years, we've invested heavily in streamlined, value-added services to help advisors attract new assets and better meet client needs. We're honored to be recognized as one of Chicago's fastest-growing companies, and are excited to see what the next few years hold for our advisors and our firm."

Hightower has focused on transforming wealth management by looking beyond clients' investment portfolios to address their emotional, physical and overall balance and wellbeing—what the company calls 'well-th.' By providing resources for trust, estate planning, tax optimization, business management services and more, Hightower is helping advisors address clients' complex needs, position themselves as trusted confidantes and facilitate balance and long-term institutional stability for clients and their multigenerational families.

In March, the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) approved Hightower's application for the Hightower National Trust Company, providing advisors with trust services to support their clients' holistic planning and wealth-transfer needs. Hightower also offers Business Owner Succession Services for business-owner clients who are preparing to undertake a merger, acquisition, sale or capital raise of their companies; and business management/personal CFO services through Hightower's strategic investment in Grant Tani Barash & Altman, a high-end, L.A.-based business management firm.

On the training front, Hightower is highly dedicated to helping its advisory businesses develop strategic planning skills, achieve efficient operations and work toward double-digit growth. In the last year the company developed a new training initiative called the Hightower Center for Leadership, designed to empower the next generation of Hightower advisory business leaders.

Last year, Hightower was named to the Inc. 'Best-Led Companies' list. Hightower advisors have appeared on several best-of lists, including Barron's lists of the Top 100 Independent Financial Advisors, Top 100 Financial Advisors, Top 100 Women Financial Advisors and Top 1200 Advisors by State; Forbes' lists of America's Top Wealth Advisors, Best-in-State Wealth Advisors, Top Women Financial Advisors and Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors; Working Mother's list of Top Wealth Advisor Moms; and InvestmentNews' 40 Under 40 List.

About Hightower

Hightower is a wealth management firm that provides investment, financial and retirement planning services to individuals, foundations and family offices, as well as 401(k) consulting and cash management services to corporations. Hightower's capital solutions, operational support services, size and scale empower its vibrant community of independent-minded wealth advisors to grow their businesses and help their clients achieve their vision of "well-th. rebalanced." Based in Chicago with advisors across the U.S., the firm operates as a registered investment advisor (RIA). Learn more about Hightower's collaborative business model at www.hightoweradvisors.com.

Securities offered through Hightower Securities, LLC member FINRA/SIPC. Hightower Advisors, LLC is a SEC registered investment advisor.

