Pinna Launches the First Voice Activated Interactive Podcasts

The Leading Kids' Audio Streaming Platform Debuts Its Innovative Voice Activated Technology for Interactive Podcast Listening

BROOKLYN, N.Y., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinna , the only on-demand audio entertainment service developed and curated exclusively for kids 3-12, today announced the launch of the first voice activated interactive podcast format, to be released in a series called Yes No Audio.

Pinna's voice-enabled interactive podcast format creates an immersive experience for kids with a new way to engage with Pinna's storytelling. Kids will be able to actively participate in determining the outcomes of these podcast story-based adventures. Pinna is launching this innovative technology with three titles including Escape the Haunted House, Escape the Sinking Ship, and Escape the Marshmallow Dream Forest.

In each Yes No Audio time-based adventure, listeners will be prompted to verbally answer yes or no to decide on their escape plan as they work against the clock. There are multiple ways to escape, allowing kids opportunities to keep trying new or faster escape routes in an effort to beat the clock. All podcasts will be available exclusively on Pinna only with a Full-Access plan.

"At Pinna we're always looking for ways to innovate in the podcast space and actively engage kid listeners," said Maggie McGuire, CEO of Pinna. "We've married high-stakes storytelling with voice-led game play in this new series of participatory podcasts that spark kid's imaginations, tap their problem-solving skills, and put them in the driver's seat in each unique adventure. We're taking podcasts to a whole new level of interactivity and continuing to deliver on our promise of screen-free fun the whole family can enjoy together. The Yes No Audio series is a game-changer in the podcast space and we're excited to be leading the way."

Pinna is an audio-first children's media company offering the first and only ad-free, audio on-demand streaming service that delivers breakthrough, original audio programming curated and created for kids 3-12 that includes podcasts, audiobooks, and music. Pinna creates and produces award-winning original podcasts and audio programming, and partners with best-in-class brands and top creative talent worldwide to deliver innovative audio programming to kids globally.

Pinna is available to stream on all iOS and Android devices including tablets and smartphones as well as via desktop browsers. Subscriptions are available with the free Basic plan, Full-Access plan for $7.99 per month/$71.88 annual, or users can choose to purchase select Pinna Original Podcasts separately. Visit www.pinna.fm for more details and promotions.

About Pinna

Pinna, LLC is the creator of the first and only on-demand audio entertainment service developed and curated exclusively for kids 3-12. Pinna LLC is an entertainment and media company backed by Graham Holdings, Inc. With thousands of podcast episodes, audiobooks and songs, Pinna partners with respected children's brands and produces original programming under the Pinna Originals brand. Pinna is available in the iOS, Android, and Amazon app stores both domestically and internationally and can also be accessed on the web. For more information visit www.pinna.fm .

