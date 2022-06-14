New Three-in-one Super-directional Microphone's Digital Signal Processing Delivers High-quality Sound Collection in a Compact Form Factor

SAN DIEGO, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Electronics Inc. today introduced a new shotgun microphone, the ECM-B10. This new microphone features Sony's industry-leading sharp directivity and digital signal processing, known to the ECM-B1M, in a remarkably compact form factor.

Sony Electronics Announces New Compact ECM-B10 Shotgun Microphone

A Three-in-one Microphone

The ECM-B10 applies digital signal processing to the sound collected by four high-performance microphone capsules using beamforming technology. This allows the user to customize how the audio is recorded by enhancing the microphone's sensitivity from different directions. The microphone offers three types of directivity in a single product, allowing the user to easily switch between super-directional, unidirectional and omnidirectional.

When using super-directivity, the microphone collects sound from a narrow field in front while suppressing sound from other directions. The super-directivity setting is a great option for interviews, selfies, and other situations where the range of sound collection is limited to a narrow extent at the front.

The ECM-B10 also offers unidirectional sensitivity that suppresses sound from behind while collecting sound from a wide field in front. This option is perfect for recording conversations between several people.

For additional flexibility, the user can also select omnidirectional sensitivity, which picks up sound equally from all directions and is ideal for recording environmental sounds.

Crystal Clear Recording

The ECM-B10 offers crystal clear sound collection with effective noise suppression. Using digital signal processing within the microphone itself, the ECM-B10 effectively reduces noise for clearer sound collection and creates a more efficient post-production workflow since less audio edits are required. The ECM-B10 pairs with cameras that are equipped with a MI (Multi Interface) Shoe, either analog or for best results; with cameras with a digital audio interfacei to transmit audio directly as a digital signal to deliver high-quality sound recording without degradation. In addition, the microphone's shock and vibration suppressing design effectively suppresses low-frequency vibration noise, while its cable-less design eliminates noise transmitted via cables. The supplied windscreen minimizes environmental noises, making it easy to capture crisp audio even when shooting outside.

For additional versatility, the ECM-B10 also includes the following audio settings:

ATT (attenuator) switch (0/10/20 dB).

FILTER switch (noise cut / low cut / off)

AUDIO LEVEL dial with AUTO/MAN (manual) switch

DIGITAL/ANALOG switch

Features to Love

The microphone's compact body provides flexibility and mobility, even when using gimbals and grips.

Users can also experience greater shooting flexibility by connecting the ECM-B10 to a camera via the MI Shoe to operate without cables, which prevents any interference with the side flip out screen, or external batteries. Power is supplied directly from the camera to the microphone, so you can continue shooting without worrying about the microphone battery running out.

For detailed setting operation, a comprehensive range of audio settings are available on the back of the microphone. This lets the user check the setting status at a glance to prevent accidental settings and give peace of mind. For added durability, the ECM-B10's design is resistant to dust and moistureii, which allows for worry-free outdoor shooting when combined with a similarly dust and moisture resistant body and lensiii.

Pricing and Availability

The new ECM-B10 will be available in August for approximately $250.00 USD and $320.00 CAD. It will be sold at a variety of Sony authorized dealers throughout North America.

Exclusive stories and exciting new content shot with the new ECM-B10 and Sony's other imaging products can be found at www.alphauniverse.com, a site created to educate and inspire all creators and fans of Sony α - Alpha brand.

New content will also be posted directly at the Sony Photo Gallery. For detailed product information, please visit:

A product video on the new ECM-B10 can be viewed HERE.

Notes:

i The Digital/Analog switch, which switches between digital and analog connections, is factory-set to "Analog". It is recommended that it be switched to "Digital" when connecting to a digital audio interface compatible camera. If the camera has an incompatible analog connection and the VX9527 is set to "Digital", a warning is displayed.

ii Not guaranteed to be 100% dust and moisture proof. Dust or water droplets on the surface of the microphone may interfere with recording and should be wiped off with a clean soft dry cloth before use.

iii Not guaranteed to be 100% dust and moisture proof.

