AMERICAN COLLEGE OF PREVENTIVE MEDICINE KICKS OFF PREVENTIVE MEDICINE 2022 CONFERENCE IN DENVER, CO

After two years of virtual meetings more than 400 preventive medicine experts gather for critical conversations about the future of the field and the health of our nation

DENVER, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American College of Preventive Medicine (ACPM) kicked off its annual meeting, Preventive Medicine 2022 (PM22), today in Denver, Colorado, bringing more than 400 members, guests and other leaders in preventive medicine together in person for the first time in two years. The conference, which will take place through Saturday, June 18, will focus on the science, evidence and analyses that inform preventive medicine practice.

American College of Preventive Medicine

ACPM's annual meeting brings together the brightest minds in public health and preventive medicine to share ideas on top issues impacting our nation's health. Dozens of sessions and presentations will showcase the latest evidence-based research and practices that will prepare public health for future pandemics, reduce the burden of chronic disease, prevent injuries and improve the health and wellbeing of all populations.

"As we kick off PM2022, I look forward to sparking conversations about the important role preventive medicine physicians play in improving the health and wellbeing of our patients and communities," said Dr. M. 'Tonette' Krousel-Wood, MD, MSPH, FACPM, President of the American College of Preventive Medicine. "The next several days will be filled with critical dialogue, but it's just the beginning of a larger effort to bring preventive medicine to the forefront of the healthcare conversation nationally."

This year's meeting will feature candid conversations around challenging healthcare topics - from health equity and gun violence to vaccine hesitancy and chronic disease prevention. ACPM members will also showcase their latest research and share best practices in preventive medicine.

"PM2022 is a moment for us as an organization to come together to not only share ideas but collaborate on solutions that preventive medicine physicians bring to the table to solve some of the greatest challenges in health care today," said Donna Grande, CEO, American College of Preventive Medicine. "Attendees at this year's meeting exemplify the passion of physicians dedicated to prevention, population health and the improvement of health outcomes. I look forward to the next several days of connection, conversation and collaboration to advance the ACPM mission."

