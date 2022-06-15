Carium Welcomes Rich Steinle as CEO

As CEO, Steinle will lead Carium through its next phase of growth in virtual care tech

PETALUMA, Calif., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Carium , a leading virtual care platform, is thrilled to announce that Rich Steinle has joined as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) effective June 2022. As newly appointed CEO, Steinle will steward the company's people, story and growth.

"I'm excited to join this talented team at Carium. Their passion for creating technology that engages patients in their healthcare in the same real-time way that people engage in the rest of their lives is, quite frankly, needed," said Rich Steinle . "For too long, technology has been an added cost to efficient delivery. Carium's platform-as-a-service reduces that cost by improving the patient/provider relationship and enabling efficient clinical workflows that eliminate layers between patients and their care teams."

Stepping into his new role, Steinle has a strong outlook for the future of Carium which includes a strategy to partner with health systems and practices, virtual-first providers, and payers in providing a solution that spans their comprehensive digital strategy.

Steinle brings nearly 30 years of healthcare leadership experience spanning primary care delivery, integrated physician networks, electronic health records and collaborative medical real estate solutions. Prior to joining Carium, Steinle served as founding member, President and CEO of Innovista Health Solutions, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Health Care Service Corporation. Under his leadership, the team built the business to over 500,000 providers and $1B+ medical spend under management and returned $200M+ in savings to payer and provider partners.

Steinle holds degrees in Economics and Management from James Madison University.

Carium's Scott Pradels, who led and helped grow Carium as CEO, is transitioning to Chief Operations Officer to lead the product, engineering, and solutions teams as they continue to innovate.

"Since co-founding Carium, I've been passionate about our vision to create a solution that supports people on their unique health journeys. I'm immensely proud of the standout team and solution we've built, and all we've accomplished executing on that vision over the past four years," said Pradels. "As we continue to evolve, grow and innovate in the years ahead, I couldn't be more excited to welcome Rich Steinle as CEO to drive the company's next phase of transformational growth."

About Carium

Carium is a complete, virtual care platform ensuring every person – regardless of location, demographic or disease state – has access to quality, personalized care, education and tools to support their health and wellness goals. Carium empowers patients and their caregivers while providing their trusted clinicians with real-time, aggregated health data and analytics to guide clinical decision-making across multiple use cases. Visit us to learn more at carium.com and follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

