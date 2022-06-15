Evergreen Nephrology Partners with Mid-Atlantic Nephrology Associates

Evergreen Nephrology will partner with nephrologists to transform kidney care for patients across the Greater Baltimore area of Maryland

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Evergreen Nephrology is announcing a joint venture with Mid-Atlantic Nephrology Associates, P.A. (MANA), a specialty nephrology practice caring for patients in the Greater Baltimore area of Maryland. Evergreen Nephrology focuses on partnering with nephrologists in local markets to transform kidney care for patients and believes that nephrologists are best positioned to lead this charge.

Since 2015, more than 12,000 people per year died waiting for a transplant or were removed from the waiting list after becoming 'too sick to transplant.' Evergreen Nephrology and its nephrologist partners believe that the status quo is unacceptable and are committed to providing best in class care for people suffering from kidney disease. This includes delaying disease progression, shifting kidney care to the home, and getting patients needed organ transplants.

The United States spends more than $130 billion dollars a year fighting kidney disease, often because nephrologists are not involved in patient care early enough. Evergreen partners with nephrologists to provide them resources to invest in an expanded care model, the financial backing needed to take total cost of care risk, and a technical platform built for a value-based environment. Evergreen will also partner with dialysis providers and hospitals to share risk and enable better outcomes for patients.

"I am proud to announce that Evergreen Nephrology is partnering with Mid-Atlantic Nephrology Associates. We know that patients are best served when physicians are given the resources to provide comprehensive care for their patients. Our goal at Evergreen is to help create a better life for people living with kidney disease and, together with MANA, we will do just that," said Adam Boehler, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Evergreen Nephrology. "Our partnership with MANA empowers one of the best nephrology groups in the country with the full clinical, technical, and financial support to transform care for their patients."

"Today marks a new day for people living with kidney disease in the Mid-Atlantic Region, as we partner with Evergreen Nephrology to transform the way our patients receive care. MANA is the largest nephrology practice in the Mid-Atlantic Region and its physicians serve as Division Chiefs at many of the local community hospitals. MANA has pioneered many innovative programs such as dialysis vascular access centers with services provided by interventional nephrologists, dedicated free-standing home dialysis centers, and transitional care units. Partnering with Evergreen means our patients will receive comprehensive care that helps them live better and fuller lives," said Dr. Paul Turer, President & CEO at MANA.

About Evergreen

Evergreen Nephrology was built with the mission to transform kidney care by putting nephrologists in the driver's seat. By empowering nephrologists, providing financial backing, best-in-class clinical resources, and analytical insights and tools, Evergreen strives to slow disease progression, improve clinical outcomes, and increase quality of life for people living with CKD and ESRD. In addition to providing high quality healthcare and strategic partnerships, Evergreen intends to launch a Medicare Advantage Plan in 2023.

Evergreen Nephrology's Co-Founder and Executive Chairman Adam Boehler drove efforts at the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Innovation Center (CMMI) and the department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to introduce the Kidney Care Choices (KCC) models that empower nephrologists as they care for their patients. In addition to transforming dialysis delivery, the HHS team set new standards for organ procurement to increase transplantation. Adam and fellow Co-Founder Abe Sutton were awarded the 2019 President's Medal from the American Society of Nephrology.

About Mid-Atlantic Nephrology Associates

MANA was formed by the merger of two practices in October of 1999 who felt that larger practices would be better suited to provide a more comprehensive, innovative approach to the management of patients with chronic kidney disease. The practice currently consists of 40 nephrologists and 14 advanced practitioners providing compassionate, empathetic, patient-centric nephrology care to patients and their families in the Greater Baltimore area. The practice currently cares for approximately 25% of the Maryland dialysis population. MANA was awarded the Renal Physicians Exemplary Practice Award in 2020.

