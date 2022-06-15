Foundry Named to Fortune's Best Workplaces in New York List

Founded in late 2019 and certified by GPTW in February 2022, Foundry has grown by 100 employees in the past year

ROCHESTER, N.Y., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Foundry Digital LLC ("Foundry"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Digital Currency Group (DCG) focused on digital asset mining and staking, has been included at number 29 on the 2022 Best Workplaces in New York list by Fortune magazine. This inclusion was based on the results of a survey of Foundry employees conducted by Great Place to Work ("GPTW"), a global authority on workplace culture, earlier this year.

Foundry has been included at number 29 on the 2022 Best Workplaces in New York list by Fortune magazine

Nearly all of Foundry employees chose to participate in the survey, which was completely confidential and voluntary. 99% of the participants, who submitted their responses directly to GPTW, said that Foundry is a great place to work — a stark contrast to the U.S. average of 57% documented in GPTW's 2021 Global Employee Engagement Study . Employees described the working environment at the company as "unique" and "empowering," according to GPTW.

Foundry started with less than 5 employees in late 2019 and has since focused on bringing high-skilled jobs to Upstate New York—a region not historically considered a center of innovation. In February , it added its 100th employee and currently has over 160 employees.

"What we take more pride in than the pace at which our employee count has grown is the culture that we have maintained all along," said Mike Colyer, CEO of Foundry. "And we are just getting started: as we continue to empower the decentralized infrastructure of digital assets — helping to mold a democratic financial system for everyone — we'll need more skilled people on our team. Our employees love working here to make decentralization a reality for the digital currency mining and staking industry."

"The blockchain space is among the fastest growing industries today," said Kyle Schneps, Director of Public Policy at Foundry. "Foundry continues to create jobs for the State of New York while working with authorities to create a more regulatory friendly environment for our industry peers, including but not limited to bitcoin mining companies."

To check out Foundry's current open positions, including remote roles, click here .

About Foundry Digital LLC

A subsidiary of DCG, Foundry Digital LLC was created to meet the institutional demand for better capital access, efficiency, and transparency in the digital asset mining and staking industry. Headquartered in Rochester, NY, Foundry leverages its institutional expertise, capital, and market intelligence to empower participants within the crypto ecosystem by providing the tools they need to build tomorrow's decentralized infrastructure. For more information, please visit foundrydigital.com .

View original content:

SOURCE Foundry