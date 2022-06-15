Fresh Cravings® Announces New, Family-Sized Hummus Options at Walmart

Available nationwide as the exclusive 17 oz. hummus at Walmart, customers can now purchase and enjoy the exceptional flavors of America's fastest-growing hummus brand in this new family-size container

PHOENIX, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to a high demand for their products, Fresh Cravings, the family-owned snacking brand known for chilled salsas and hummus dips, today announced the launch of its first-ever 17 oz. hummus containers. This new family-sized hummus accompanies its original 10 oz. product and is available in the Deli section of Walmart and at select retailers, nationwide. Starting today, you can find these 17 oz. containers in Fresh Cravings' four most popular flavors: Roasted Red Pepper, Honey Jalapeño, Classic, and Roasted Garlic. This launch is another way Fresh Cravings is working to make fresh and fun snacking more accessible by creating affordable products that are easily shared with the whole family. Fresh Cravings also announced its remarkable growth over the last year in the hummus category, moving up from the 44th highest ranked hummus brand in the nation, to 4th.

Fresh Cravings launches 17. oz family-sized hummus varieties in the Deli section at Walmart.

"Our hope is that this new, larger size will make it easier for families to 'Crave Goodness,' and enjoy more of Fresh Cravings' most beloved hummus flavors, together," said Jay Whitney, Chief Marketing Officer at FoodStory Brands. "Our brand's guiding principle this year is to Crave Goodness, and as such, we are always seeking new ways to bring elevated snacking experiences to our customers. We are thrilled to launch this new family-sized option at Walmart—from our family to yours."

Widely known as a healthy snacking option, hummus continues to grow in popularity. In fact, according to Mintel's 2022 Dips and Savory Spreads report, 31% of Americans purchased hummus in the past six months, and consumers are most likely to perceive hummus as healthy, over any other type of dip. Fresh Cravings' unique variations in flavor provide the opportunity for creative and health-conscious snacking along with recipe building. This year for National Hummus Day, Registered Dietitian Mia Syn created recipes for breakfast, lunch, and dinner using a variety of Fresh Cravings' Hummus flavors. For example, her breakfast sweet potato toast is topped with Fresh Cravings Honey Jalapeño Hummus, chickpeas, radishes and sliced jalapeño, or it can be made with Fresh Cravings Spicy Red Pepper Hummus, cucumber, tomato, feta, and olive. For the full recipe visit https://nutritionbymia.com/abc-news-4-national-hummus-day.

Fresh Cravings Hummus is made with Chilean Extra Virgin Olive Oil, an ingredient that is unique to the brand and delivers a smooth flavor and texture, which has led to the brand's double-blind taste test panel wins against the national category leader. This announcement comes off the heels of Fresh Cravings' recent debut of new packaging and hummus flavors in March, which added Fresh Cravings Everything Bagel, Honey Jalapeño, and Spicy Red Pepper Hummus to the brand's three beloved flavors: Roasted Red Pepper, Classic, and Roasted Garlic.

About Fresh Cravings®



At Fresh Cravings, we believe all snacking should begin with high-quality ingredients and bold flavors worth celebrating. That's why we created a vibrant refrigerated salsa as an alternative to the soft, dull blends of jarred salsa. Available in conventional and organic, our refrigerated salsa is made with vine-ripened tomatoes, crisp vegetables, and zesty peppers that are never cooked or pasteurized. Our varieties include Restaurant Style, Chunky, and Pico de Gallo Salsa, and they all pack incredible flavor. According to SPINS data, Fresh Cravings Salsa is available to more US shoppers than any other branded refrigerated salsa. As the fastest growing brand of hummus, Fresh Cravings Hummus is the only product on the market made with Chilean Extra Virgin Olive Oil, and our recipe is blended with a short list of high-quality ingredients like chickpeas and savory tahini. Fresh Cravings is part of FoodStory Brands, a family-owned Arizona-based company, which searches the world to bring thoughtfully curated and affordably priced food and beverage products to your table. For more information on Fresh Cravings, visit: www.freshcravings.com or @FreshCravingsSalsa Facebook and Instagram.

