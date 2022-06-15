MAPLE GROVE, Minn., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The year 2022 marks a decade since HomeWarrantyReviews.com, America's first home warranty research and review platform started presenting deserving home warranty providers with annual awards for exceptional service.

HomeWarrantyReviews.com Announces 10th Annual Home Warranty Awards, 2022

The HomeWarrantyReviews.com Annual Awards

HomeWarrantyReviews.com states that the annual awards are meant to acknowledge, commend, and further motivate home warranty companies to continue providing services keeping the users' best interests in mind.

The companies are judged on various parameters after passing a meticulous selection process. When picking the winners, customer service quality, ease of claims processing, digital presence, social media engagement levels, customer ratings, and other elements are factored in.

This year, after much deliberation, we award three companies with the following awards for their dedication to offering and maintaining the highest standards of customer care and service quality. They are -

Choice Home Warranty - Top-Rated Award

ServicePlus Home Warranty - Best In Service Award

Select Home Warranty - Editor's Choice

HomeWarrantyReviews.com offers the heartiest congratulations to this year's winners. We commend these companies' hard work and conscious efforts to meet and exceed customer expectations. "It is no mean feat, especially, considering the turmoil and difficulties the pandemic has posed the last couple of years," the site states.

The winners had a few choice words to convey their appreciation and affirmations for continued exemplary service. To read them and for more information on these awards, visit www.homewarrantyreviews.com/awards.

About HomeWarrantyReviews.com

HomeWarrantyReview.com serves as a one-stop destination for all things home warranty. The platform has over 90,000 unique homeowner reviews and all the resources you'll need to simplify home warranty research.

The site also features several other elements to make the home warranty purchase easier. Loyal readers prefer using features like the side-by-side comparison of top companies, detailed guides, helpful tips, and personalized home warranty quotes. The site also offers its platform for customer grievance redressal, where the customer can get in touch with the management of the relevant home warranty company.

SOURCE HomeWarrantyReviews.com