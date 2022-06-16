BHG Financial Chooses 360factor's Integrated Risk and Compliance Management Solution, Predict360

AUSTIN, Texas , June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 360factors, Inc. today announced that BHG Financial, a leader in financing to professionals nationwide, selected 360factors' risk and compliance intelligence platform.

The organization will deploy 360factors' Predict360 Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) and Compliance Management applications. Predict360 enables risk and compliance teams to assess risks and controls, manage compliance monitoring and testing activities, handle regulatory changes, and ensure regulatory compliance.

"Managing risk and compliance is critical to BHG. We needed a solution that would enable us to quickly and effectively develop our risk management framework," said Matt Ondus, Chief Compliance Officer at BHG Financial. "Predict360 provides the risk framework and collaborative workflows that will enable BHG to streamline our risk and compliance processes within one global platform."

Edward Just, Director, Risk Management, said, "Predict360's interface was more user friendly than other solutions we considered. The reporting capabilities with configurable dashboards and integration of Tableau will enable us to quickly realize value from the system."

"360factors is excited to work with the innovative team at BHG Financial," said Carl McCauley, CEO of 360factors. "As the financial services industry evolves, financial organizations are balancing product and technology evolution with regulatory obligations and compliance. We look forward to deploying Predict360 and are thrilled to welcome BHG Financial to our banking and financial services family of customers."

As a risk and compliance solutions leader within the banking and financial services industries, 360factors continues to develop relationships with banks and financial services institutions seeking to remove inefficiencies while elevating their risk and compliance management programs.

About 360factors, Inc.

360factors empowers organizations to accelerate profitability, innovation and productivity by predicting risks and streamlining compliance. Predict360, its flagship software product, is a Risk and Compliance Intelligence Platform augmented with A.I. technology to predict and mitigate risks while streamlining compliance. Predict360 integrates regulations and obligations, compliance management, risks and controls, audits and assessments, policies and procedures, and training in a cloud-based SaaS platform to provide predictive risk analytics and streamline compliance. 360factors is the endorsed solution provider for risk and compliance management by the American Bankers Association (ABA). Visit www.360factors.com for more information.

About BHG Financial

Powered by data, analytics, and technology, BHG Financial is constantly pushing the limits of innovation to help its clients succeed.

BHG Financial's dedication to providing services that meet the needs of its clients has led to the creation of a full family of brands that range from business, consumer, and SBA 7(a) loans to credit cards, collection services, and point-of-sale financing. Since 2001, the company has originated more than $11 billion in loans to top-quality borrowers, developed a state-of-the-art loan delivery platform for community and midsize banks, and created the largest community bank network in the country.

BHG Financial is partially owned by Pinnacle Bank (PNFP) and has headquarters in Ft. Lauderdale, FL and Syracuse, NY. Find out more about the company's financial solutions on https://bhgfinancial.com.

